Herrera and Mallorcas talk about security, trade and collection

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

Arturo Herrera Gutierrez, Minister of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP), via his Twitter account with whom he met Alejandro MallorcasSecretary of Homeland Security of the United States.

During the meeting at the National Palace, the officials discussed security, trade and collection, in addition to agreeing to promote customs modernization in coordination with the neighboring country in the north.

In this sense, Herrera noted that about 80% of Mexico’s exports are with the United States, in addition to the fact that the country is “betting on economic recovery by maximizing the opportunities for T-MEC.”

On Tuesday morning, Majorcas met with Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, with whom he spoke mainly about immigration, trade, public health at shared borders and economic challenges.

In his meeting with Ebrard and other high-ranking Mexican officials, he also spoke about efforts to speed up vaccination against Covid-19 along the common border, in order to remove travel restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic.

During an afternoon press conference, Mallorcas He said that both Mexico and the United States are working to reduce irregular immigration, with Washington pressuring Mexico to do more and the Latin American country doing the same with its northern neighbor.

However, he noted that the United States is not considering creating a vaccine passport at the US-Mexico border.

