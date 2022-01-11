How did the Israeli Pegasus surveillance program appear?

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

Through a statement, the US department said it had “evidence” that NSO and three other companies from Israel, Singapore and Russia “developed and provided spyware to foreign governments” that they “used” to attack “officials”, journalists, businessmen, activists, academics and embassy staff.”

He added that these tools allowed other countries to “implement transnational repression, the practice of authoritarian governments targeting dissidents, journalists, and activists outside their sovereign borders to silence dissent.”

The Commerce Department concluded that “these practices threaten the international rules-based order,” which has imposed severe restrictions on the exports of the four monitoring software companies.

Sanctions Reporting, Israel Business Daily globes If the NSO cannot persuade the US to lift or ease the sanctions, he said, “the company’s management would prefer to sell its ‘pegasus division’, despite the various lawsuits against it, to another electronic company.”

NSO is expected to shift the focus of its technology developments away from pesky cyber espionage, but the “idea behind Pegasus,” Assaf Gilead wrote, will continue “alive and well.”

The columnist noted that dozens of other companies “operate all over the world in a similar way and no one in the US administration or at Apple talks about it.” He said the concept behind NSO “is not going away any time soon”.

Gilad recalls that “dozens of companies around the world” allow security forces to “hack citizens’ digital privacy” to meet their “needs,” which she concluded by warning that if the NSO is closed down or sold and “abandoned the world of cyberattacks, someone else will take the lead.”

It remains only to wait to find out what will be the name of the next scandalous program.

