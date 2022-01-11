Working in the digital sector: what company employees want | Recruitment | Economie

Boston Consulting Group (BCG) LLC Network It conducted a global survey of 10,000 employees in digital roles and published the results in the report Decoding the Digital Talent Challenge.

The survey found that l 63% of people, the main driver when it comes to changing roles is the opportunity to advance in their career, Followed by the search for new challenges (49%).

For digital employees, balancing work and personal life remains the most valuable aspect of their work. However, financial compensation, in the form of salaries and long-term incentives, such as investment and stock options, has gained momentum, rising from fifth to third place since the survey was conducted in 2018.

Diversity, inclusion, and environmental issues have also become increasingly important over the past year for 61% of employees in digital: 50% are not interested in working for companies that don’t share their beliefs about diversity and inclusion And 48% take the same position regarding environmental policies.

On the other hand, the number of employees in digital fields willing to move to another country to work It decreased from 67% in 2018 to 55% in 2021. However, 68% would be willing to work remotely for an employer without a physical presence in their country, a much higher percentage than workers in other sectors (57%).

Specifically in Latin America, 93% of respondents are actively looking for work and anticipate change in the next 2-3 years. Their motivation, in 75%, is to seek out new challenges, and in 55%, to not feel valued in their current situation.

United States, United Kingdom and Australia Topping the list of countries where digital talent is looking for remote jobs.

For those employees in the tech sector looking to actually transition into the business, preferences have changed since 2018, such as Canada It has overtaken the United States as a desirable destination.

European countries, including Germany, Switzerland and France, saw their popularity decline, while Singapore and New Zealand entered the “top ten” list for the first time.

“The salaries of employees in the digital sector have increased, and according to the survey, we have been able to show that a good candidate in the digital sector can get up to 20 or 25 job offers.Sandro Marzo, Managing Director and Partner of BCG confirmed.

Although the COVID-19 crisis has not affected tech employers to the same extent as the general workforce, the entire remote situation has increased significantly for employees in these roles, reaching 76% by the end of 2020, compared to 41% in 2018.

95% of respondents would like to retain some of this flexibility by working at least one day a week from home, Although only 25% would like to work completely remotely.

Other types of flexibility are also much appreciated, with 75% preferring to work fully or partially flexible hours.

“Developing a comprehensive digital talent strategy is essential for all employerssaid Pierre Antibe, co-editor of The Network and co-author of the report.

