Spain receives the first shipment of vaccines for children between 5 and 11 years old

More vaccinations for Spain. The Ministry of Health reported that 1.3 million doses of the Pfizer/Bio-NTec vaccine against COVID-19 arrived this morning in the population aged 5 to 11 years.

This first shipment, which will be distributed in accordance with the target population criteria among all autonomous communities and cities, will begin on Wednesday, December 15, throughout Spain, according to Europa Press.

Based on the recommendations of the Ministry of Health, Preferably start with high-risk and older cohorts (10 and 11 years old). The interval between doses will be at least eight weeks to achieve a better immune response and a better safety profile.

Children aged 5 to 11 years with a history of MERS-CoV, regardless of the date of confirmation, will be vaccinated as follows: with a single dose starting four weeks after the diagnosis of infection or the date of symptom onset.

In case of infection after taking the first dose, the regimen is supplemented with a second dose. After recovery and after four weeks after injury, also maintain the eight-week interval with respect to the first dose.

In clinical trials, children’s presentation of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine showed 90.7% efficacy against symptomatic Covid-19 and reduced reaction (adverse reactions) compared to the 16-25 year old group.

On November 25, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) gave the go-ahead for the first pediatric vaccine Against Covid-19 authorized in the European Union. The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (Chmp), which includes experts from the Spanish Medicines Agency (Aemps), also concluded that the benefits of Pfizer’s vaccine in children aged 5 to 11 years outweigh the risks, especially in those with pre-existing medical conditions. that increase the risk of severe Covid-19 infection.