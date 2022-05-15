How does the embargo imposed by the United States on Cuba for several years affect? Francisco Guzmán Marquez – Diario de Xalapa explains

Xalapa, Ver President of the Institute of Cuban-Mexico Cultural Relations “Majon Milla flowers“, Francisco Guzman Marquezassert that they express their solidarity with Cuba, after the “disgraceful economic, financial and commercial embargo” unjustly imposed by the United States government on the island more than 60 years ago.

During the 26th National Meeting of Solidarity with Cuba that will take place on May 14-15 at the Carmela Rey Cinemaindicates that after two years they are transforming this event into a reality through activities aimed at searching for measures, strategies and economic resources to reach the Cuban people.

He remembers that while the United States denied the island during the pandemic, the medical team, the Mexican and Latin American Solidarity Movement with Cuba, campaigned to buy one million syringes, even though they had vaccines against Covid-19, they had nothing to apply with.

“The United States does not sell you food, medicine, computers and medical equipment, it deprives you of many amenities, the people of Cuba have been suffering because of that harsh economic embargo since the victory of the revolution, which took popular measures in the interest of the people. The people demanded it.”

He explains that in addition to economic campaigns, they are implementing other policies to educate the community about what the embargo is and the damage it is doing to the people of Cuba.

“It affects them in education because they need offices, to renovate educational equipment, it affects health because they need to modernize their medical and computer equipment, Cuba is a force, a leader in health, but it needs to modernize its medical equipment and he can do that because of the disgraceful embargo”.

Among those who attended the meeting was the Cuban ambassador, Marcos Rodriguez Costa. Alida Guevara March, daughter of Che Guevara; Director of the National Library of Cuba, Omar Valeño, as well as poet and ethnologist Miguel Barnett Lanza, President Emeritus of the National Confederation of Writers of Cuba.

Likewise, he considers that there are two ways of seeing life and organizing political and social life: the capitalist individual who seeks only the welfare and comfort of a wealthy social class and another way of seeking the welfare of all.

“They are two forms of government, a society that confronts each other, which has been fighting for years and we are in favor of the poor, and the Cuban revolution has emerged as a historical necessity to solve the problems of the people, and the way to solve their problems is social life, not private, but collective, two historically colliding systems and for this The reason is that the enemies of the social revolution treat the rulers who fight and work to solve the problems of the people as dictators.”

He points out that critics seek to discredit socialism and its promoters by spreading the idea that heads of state that deal with people’s problems are “tyrants and dictators.”

It may interest you: The delegate asserts that they can apply the Cuban vaccine to Veracruz minors

“It is a misconception because they are also very popular rulers in their countries, Fidel Castro had a great deal of affection and popular support. What dictatorship is concerned with solving the educational problem of its people? Which dictatorship in Latin America ended illiteracy in a year as the Cuban revolution did? What is A dictatorship that is interested in creating a universal, free and quality health system like the Cuban health system?