How many times a day should you feed your dog?

The dog A study shows that people who eat only once a day may be less likely to develop age-related conditions, such as digestive, bone and liver disorders.

Here we tell you what we know about the topic thanks study from the University of Arizona.

everybody has dogWe want the best for him and that includes his diet. We usually think that, like humans, they should eat at least three times a day.

But this idea is not necessarily true, on the contrary, according to science, it may be better to feed our pets less frequently.

In this sense, experts from the University of Arizona analyzed data on more than 24,000 dogs looking for links between the amount of food they consumed and their cognitive and health functions.

In their conclusions, they established that canines could benefit from less frequent feeding, due to their origins as hunters, because their wolf ancestors often spent days without food.

However, the team cautioned that more studies are needed to validate the findings and that it is too early to recommend that dog owners change their dogs’ feeding regimens.

The dog improves his life with a limited regime

The study begins with the idea that calorie restriction extends life and delays age-related diseases in laboratory animals.

The idea was to see if the same thing happened with pets like dogs.

This is exactly why they are given a diet known as intermittent fasting or a time-restricted diet, where a group of dogs eat only once a day, but in one meal they provide all the nutrients needed to be healthy.

The researchers found that dog Those who eat once a day have fewer cognitive problems than their peers who eat two or more times a day.

Likewise, canines receiving only one meal per day appear to be less likely to develop dental, digestive, kidney, urinary, liver, and bone disorders.

What is recommended

And I love you dogYou will definitely try to do the best for him, including a diet that benefits him.

But the study authors point out that there is still more evidence to determine the best way to feed your dog, so they do not recommend changing your dog’s diet.

Of course, for several years, this method of feeding dogs has been recommended:

When they are 2 to 3 months old: They should eat 4 to 5 times a day.

Puppies 3 to 6 months old: they should eat, on average, 3 times a day.

Puppies from 6 months to a year: they feed twice a day.

Dogs from 1 year of age: From this age it is recommended to feed the dog once a day.

In any case, you should stick to a food amount that meets the nutrients necessary to keep your pet healthy, as well as consider giving him more food if we notice that he has been left hungry.