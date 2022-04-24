How much does a doctor earn per hour in the US? | USA | the answers

Are you looking for work in the United States? Health professionals, in particular the doctorsThere is a great demand in the North American country, that’s why they get a good monthly salary. It is estimated that they have a monthly income in excess of tens of thousands of dollars. If you want to know exactly how much a doctor earns UsesBelow, we tell you.

In the North American country, the majority of doctors He has his own office; However, these professionals also have a large field of work in general hospitals, ambulatory care centers, schools, and specialty hospitals.

How much does a doctor earn in the United States?

According to estimates by the Association of American Medical Colleges, A general practitioner in the United States earns an average of $101 an hour. which means that for a daily shift for 8 hours he receives $808, i.e. 3,030 soles.

A doctor earns an average of $101 an hour. Photo: Agence France-Presse

It should be noted that the salary depends on training and medical specialization, but also on the region of the United States in which you work, as it is different if it is an urban or rural area.

What is the highest paid major in America?

Below we present the five best paid medical specialties, although it is important to stress that this annual salary includes gross pay, so taxes and other contributions must be deducted for the net salary.

Plastic surgery: $501,000 a year

Orthopedics: $497,000 per year

Cardiology: $423,000 per year

Gastroenterology: $408,000 per year

Radiology: $401,000 a year

These amounts do not include exceptional compensation such as annual or quarterly bonuses, incentives, or shares in company profits. These extraordinary compensation range from about $3,000 to $130,000 per year.

What are the requirements to work as a doctor in the United States?

to take care of patients in United State It must meet a series of requirements, which we explain in detail below:

Be a medical graduate.

Pass the test to obtain a medical license in the United States (USML) and become accredited by the Education Commission for Trained Foreign Medical Graduates.

In addition, you must be accepted into a medical residency program. It doesn’t matter that you already did it in your country of origin, you have to repeat it in the United States.

Obtain a work visa and also have a minimum stay of one year in the state in which you intend to practice.

How many years have you studied to practice as a physician in the United States?

To start a medical degree in the US, it is necessary to have Bachelor degree . This is a degree that certifies the completion of additional high school studies in Biology and Chemistry and lasts 4 years.

After this period, the next step will be to study general medicine for 5 years in its theoretical part. Thereafter, the applicant will spend to become a physician for two years as a hospital resident. In the end, you will have to choose a specialty whose training will last from 2 to 3 years, depending on which one you choose.

