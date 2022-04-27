How much does a janitor or janitor earn in the United States? | USA | the answers

If you want to get a job in the United States, work as a general cleaner or Street sweeper It is a good option for generating income in the American country. Many cities require these services and do not require a higher education or extensive work experience. In this sense, we say to you How much does a janitor earn in the United States

Sweeping parks and roads or removing snow from streets in winter are some of the tasks that are performed in this job. Similarly, it is expected that by 2030 there will be at least 386,800 new vacancies, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) American nation.

How much does a janitor earn in the United States?

The General cleaners Earning an average monthly salary of $2,607 per United State yes According to Your Salary Organization, which also provides reliable salary information in the US, the minimum monthly income for providing this service is $1,606, while the maximum is $3,608.

In this sense, people who do this work have a median weekly income of $651.75 when working five days a week. Meanwhile, his average annual salary is $31,284 USD. It should be noted that the figures may vary by city and the immigration status of the worker.

General cleaners in the United States perform various activities, such as shoveling snow from parks or roads. Photo: Agence France-Presse

What does a general cleaning business consist of in the United States?

General cleaners in the United States perform various jobs. Below we detail the main activities carried out in this function.

Sweeping public places such as streets, airports, train stations, parks and other similar places.

Pick up leaves, snow and debris from parks and roads.

Snow shovel in winter to ensure traffic and prevent accidents.

It should also be noted that some in American countries Building cleaning workers They also sometimes perform these tasks, according to BLS from the United States.

What are the requirements to work as a general cleaner in the United States?

General cleaners do not need to have a higher education or previous work experience to work as a public worker in the US state. Similarly, training is carried out for a short period of time so that people can learn in detail how to perform various tasks.

Foreigners interested in working in this sector must obtain a work visa through H-2B Visa Program, which allows citizens of other countries to work in the United States temporarily. You can find more information about the requirements and the process for obtaining this document here.

How difficult is it to get a job as a general cleaner in the United States?

The BLS reports that U.S. cleaning jobs, both outdoor and indoor, are expected to increase by 7% by 2030, a figure representing at least 386,800 new job openings in the sector.

Also, the regions that offer a greater number of opportunities for this job are the cities of California, Texas, Florida, Illinois and New York, according to the US agency.

The number of job vacancies for a general cleaner in the United States is expected to increase. Photo: Agence France-Presse

Occupations related to general cleaning jobs in the United States

Other activities that are performed as part of public cleaning work in the United States are garbage collection and recyclable materials. According to the BLS, the average hourly earnings for this trade are $20.57. In the next video, you will learn about the experience of working in this field in the American country.

In which cities are there more job vacancies for a cleaner in the United States?

The BLS has also released figures regarding which cities have more job opportunities to work in this field in the United States. Here we detail what they are: