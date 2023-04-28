How sloths can help medicine discover new antibiotics

7 hours ago Mia Thompson
Costa Rican sloths have been shown to have antibiotic-producing bacteria on their fur that keep pathogens in check that could make the animal sick. (AFP)

the bore lazy Scientists were surprised again: this time scientists from Costa Rica Check if these animals may be a key to Antibiotics From the future because their fur contains bacteria that in turn keep pathogens in place that can make them sick.

Researcher Max Chavarría, of the University of Costa Rica, discovered that these tropical mammals have a unique biome of insects, fungi, algae, and bacteria In a delicate balance that prevents diseases: “It is microorganisms that are able to produce antibiotics that allow the presence of pathogens to be regulated in the fur,” he says.

This discovery is published in the scientific journal environmental microbiology, It opens the door to whether these findings could make a significant difference to the future of medicine, especially given the resistance humans are developing to the use of antibiotics.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), by the year 2050, it will be Antibiotic resistance It can cause 10 million deaths a year.

The sloth bear, considered a national emblem in Costa Rica, is facing a serious crisis maintain Because of its declining numbers, it is for this reason that the authorities have recently set up a sanctuary in Cahuita.

With information from Agence France-Presse.

More Stories

Mysterious Candles | flag game

15 hours ago Mia Thompson

Senate committees agree to integrate Insabi’s functions into IMSS Wellbeing

23 hours ago Mia Thompson

SEG is at the Science & Technology Fair for Girls and Boys 2023 – Ancillary Bulletins

1 day ago Mia Thompson

Philips brings together more than 70 women at an event around the importance of personal care and emotional well-being

2 days ago Mia Thompson

The county reference university in open science

2 days ago Mia Thompson

High water temperature and heavy rains in Peru

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

The birth of the first luxury travel agency

7 hours ago Leland Griffith

The US Federal Reserve admits that it did not properly supervise the Silicon Valley bank despite knowing its weaknesses

7 hours ago Mia Thompson

How sloths can help medicine discover new antibiotics

7 hours ago Mia Thompson

Buckingham Palace announces its roles in the coronation of Charles III

15 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

The United States is chasing an ally that is doing a “favor” to China

15 hours ago Leland Griffith