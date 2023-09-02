How to decorate the interior of the house with plants?

the Home decoration with Floors in it inside the house It is a trend that not only adds beauty and freshness to your space but also brings multiple health and wellbeing benefits.

It doesn’t matter if he is inside the house Whether it is a large apartment or a cozy one, there is always room to add a touch of green that will transform your home into an oasis of calm and serenity.

On this note, we will explore how to achieve this Home decoration with Floors he inside the house We will provide you with some ideal types to achieve this. Take note!

What plants can I put indoors?

option Floors Suitable for inside the house It is essential to make sure they thrive in that environment. Here we present five ideal types for Home decoration:

1. Ivy (Hedera spp.)

ivy is plants Pendant adds a touch of elegance to any space. They are perfect for decorating high shelves or hanging in hanging baskets. In addition, it is resistant and easy to care for.

2. Pothos (Epipremnum aureum)

the pothos is plants A popular and versatile indoor light that adapts to a variety of lighting conditions. Its bright green leaves add a touch of freshness to any corner of your home.

3. Sansevieria (Sansevieria spp.)

This is also known as “my mother-in-law’s tongue”. plants It is strong and durable. Its long, slender leaves are well-suited to corners with indirect light.

4. Aloe vera (several types)

Cacti are Floors Succulent plants can add a touch of desert charm to your home. They are ideal for those who have little time to care for any species, as they require very little water.

5. Calathea (Calathea spp.)

If you are searching Floors With exotic leaves and interesting patterns, the calathea is an excellent choice. They prefer environments with indirect light and high humidity, which makes them ideal for bathrooms or kitchens.

when decorating with this Floors he inside the houseTake into account the lighting conditions, temperature, and humidity in your home. Remember also to take care of them properly, providing them with water and attention according to their specific needs.

With these types, you can enjoy a green and fresh interior design that enhances the beauty and atmosphere of your home. For more ideas Home decorationWe invite you to follow us on Facebook.