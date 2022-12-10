How vocational training and entrepreneurship open up opportunities for graduates in Uganda

13 hours ago Leland Griffith

The i-SOFT project, launched by the MUST Center for Innovation and Technology Transfer (CITT), focuses on converting bio-waste into high-quality sustainable fertilizer to enhance agricultural productivity. The innovation also addresses youth unemployment by helping students develop the technical and social skills needed for employment.

“Many young people, especially students and the unemployed, have joined us to receive training in organic farming techniques,” said Dr. Medard Tuinamatsiko, Director of CITT and Institutional Coordinator of the CFIT III project at MUST.

I-SOFT originated from an innovative idea. We wanted to keep up by offering training in this unique farming technology, especially to young people,” explained Lynettee. At university, Lynettee was involved in the initiation and development of the i-SOFT project. After obtaining her degree in Agriculture, Livelihoods and Agricultural Production, she now works full time in i-SOFT, where it organizes training workshops for students and local farmers.

When asked about how the apprenticeship impacts, Lynettee replied: “We develop our skills through hands-on projects on farms and businesses. I learned a lot and am still learning. With the knowledge gained, I am now able to help educate more students and support our communities. And that is.” my passion.”

The training offered by i-SOFT also aims to improve the innovative and entrepreneurial skills of the students. In addition to critical product technology, students receive training in micro-entrepreneurship and entrepreneurship, ICT skills, marketing, and transferable skills. Thanks to the improvement of their skills, the students start launching their own companies and glimpse a promising future.

More Stories

The World Health Organization joins its offensive against Ebola in Uganda

5 hours ago Leland Griffith

WTO rules against the US on metal tariffs imposed by Trump

2 days ago Leland Griffith

Uganda bans cell phones in prisons to prevent escapes during the World Cup

2 days ago Leland Griffith

United States: A Dollar Bill for History | Economie

2 days ago Leland Griffith

How much is the minimum wage in the United States and what is expected by 2023

3 days ago Leland Griffith

Could the Ebola outbreak in Uganda reach Europe?

3 days ago Leland Griffith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

9 Cool iPhone and iPad Features You’ll Find True Fun

4 hours ago Leo Adkins

The World Health Organization joins its offensive against Ebola in Uganda

5 hours ago Leland Griffith

The Mystery of Dr. Greenberg: A Film and What Happened to the World

11 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Fines for Political Parties Promote Science – El Sol de Hidalgo

11 hours ago Mia Thompson

Maravella Martinez returns to the ring in the United States

12 hours ago Sharon Hanson