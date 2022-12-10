How vocational training and entrepreneurship open up opportunities for graduates in Uganda

The i-SOFT project, launched by the MUST Center for Innovation and Technology Transfer (CITT), focuses on converting bio-waste into high-quality sustainable fertilizer to enhance agricultural productivity. The innovation also addresses youth unemployment by helping students develop the technical and social skills needed for employment.

“Many young people, especially students and the unemployed, have joined us to receive training in organic farming techniques,” said Dr. Medard Tuinamatsiko, Director of CITT and Institutional Coordinator of the CFIT III project at MUST.

I-SOFT originated from an innovative idea. We wanted to keep up by offering training in this unique farming technology, especially to young people,” explained Lynettee. At university, Lynettee was involved in the initiation and development of the i-SOFT project. After obtaining her degree in Agriculture, Livelihoods and Agricultural Production, she now works full time in i-SOFT, where it organizes training workshops for students and local farmers.

When asked about how the apprenticeship impacts, Lynettee replied: “We develop our skills through hands-on projects on farms and businesses. I learned a lot and am still learning. With the knowledge gained, I am now able to help educate more students and support our communities. And that is.” my passion.”

The training offered by i-SOFT also aims to improve the innovative and entrepreneurial skills of the students. In addition to critical product technology, students receive training in micro-entrepreneurship and entrepreneurship, ICT skills, marketing, and transferable skills. Thanks to the improvement of their skills, the students start launching their own companies and glimpse a promising future.