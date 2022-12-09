WTO rules against the US on metal tariffs imposed by Trump

13 hours ago Leland Griffith

Written by Emma Farge and Philip Blenkinsop

GenevaDec.9 – The World Trade Organization ruled on Friday that US tariffs on steel and aluminum imports by former President Donald Trump contravened global trade rules, in a decision immediately criticized by Washington.

In one of the most high-profile and potentially controversial cases, will be shown WTOThe three-person panel said the US actions were inconsistent with the rules WTOwhile recommending that the United States modify it in accordance with international regulations.

The United States said it strongly rejects the “mistaken” interpretation and conclusions of the commission.

Washington could appeal the decision, leaving it in a legal vacuum because Washington blocked appointments to the US Appellate Body WTOWhich makes her unable to pass judgment.

Trump imposed a 25% tariff on steel imports and 10% on aluminum imports in 2018, relying on Section 232 of the 1962 law that allows the US president to restrict imports if they threaten the security of his country. Its trading partners Canada and Mexico were later exempted.

Definitions led to many members WTOIncluding China, to challenge this measure.

On Friday, a special group of three people from WTO Its conclusions in the cases brought by China, Norway, Switzerland and Turkey. Cases brought by India and Russia are still pending.

Washington last year agreed to eliminate tariffs on imports from the European Union, prompting Brussels to put the union issue on hold.

For the rest, the government of the current President of the United States, Joe Biden, has maintained metal tariffs, which have been one of the central parts of Trump’s “America First” strategy.

