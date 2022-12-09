Uganda bans cell phones in prisons to prevent escapes during the World Cup

21 hours ago Leland Griffith

Kampala, Uganda /

The Ugandan authorities banned This Monday Prison staff to use their mobile phones during the Qatar World Cup 2022, warn them about it Prisoners can benefit “Zest” about the competition to try to escape.

“The start of the FIFA World Cup on November 20, 2022 and its excitement It can lead to the escape of prisonersThis was stated by a spokesman for the Public Authority for Prisons, Frank Mayanga Payne, in a statement.

employees should not report working with phones, It will distract attention and interfere with the level of monitoring,” the memo added, and ordered prison officials to Enhanced security In areas “where guests can watch football”.

Large-scale prison escapes are common in Ugandan prisons, which are often overcrowded.

In September 2007, more than 200 inmates escaped from a maximum security prison in the Karamoja region in the north-east of the country.

In 2006, another 500 prisoners escaped from a prison in Arua, West Nile region (Northwest).

Uganda has more than 6,000 inmates in its prisons, according to official records.

