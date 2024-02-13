Huawei and partners promote digital inclusion in Uganda through DigiTruck project

(Data sent by the signing company)

DigiTruck will provide free digital skills training to over 10,000 beneficiaries

Kiruhura, Uganda, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Chairman UgandaHis Excellency Yoweri Kaguta Museveni officially launched the new DigiTruck project in Uganda.

The project will provide free digital skills training to more than 10,000 beneficiaries over three years.

The DigiTruck project was launched on March 8 at a celebratory event during International Women's Day in Kiruhura District, and is part of the initiative TECH4ALL by Huawei, a long-term initiative by the company to promote inclusion and sustainability around the world.

President Yoweri Museveni commented in a tweet: “I launched the Huawei DigiTruck project in Uganda. A project that will benefit over 10,000 Ugandans over 3 years, especially business owners, women, young girls and students through digital skills.” He added: “Digital transformation is one of the key drivers of effective human capital development, which is why I am thrilled to launch this Huawei project.”

In line with the theme of International Women’s Day “DigitAll: Innovating for a Gender Equal Future” and Uganda’s national motto “Equal Opportunities in Education, Science and Technology for Innovation and a Gender Equal Future,” DigiTruck is among the priority beneficiaries of the DigiTruck project. Uganda Girls and women appear. Other beneficiaries are youth and “Jua-Kali” micro and small business owners.

“Digitization of companies Goa kale “It will create sustainable livelihood opportunities for the informal sector by enabling small businesses to participate in regional and national trade, expanding customer reach and enabling businesses to offer a greater range of services and products to customers,” commented retired Colonel Okello B. Charles Engola, Secretary of State for Labour, Employment and Industrial Relations Uganda. “The training will also improve financial inclusion by increasing the ability to work using mobile money and expanding employment opportunities, especially in rural areas.”

In cooperation with Ministry of Laborand the Gender and Social Development International Social Foundation Close the Gap, DigiTruck Project Uganda It is in line with the country's 2040 vision, the national development plan and the digital educational agenda strategy. These initiatives focus on enhancing digital core competencies, digital communication and information, digital transactions, using the Internet to solve problems, online safety, civil liability, and data privacy.

“As an international social enterprise aiming to bridge the digital divide, Close the Gap believes that access to digital skills is key to empowering people economically and socially,” he stressed. Francisca MuemaDigiTruck Closing the Gap Project Manager.

Converted from used shipping containers, DigiTrucks are mobile classrooms mounted on trucks that can travel to remote communities that lack training centers. Each 40-hour course trains students in digital skills, such as using hardware, office software, and the Internet, and interpersonal skills, such as writing a resume, applying for jobs online, and running an online business. Connected by 4G and DigiTruck Uganda It can accommodate 20 students in one session, and is equipped with Huawei IdeaHub smart display, smartphones and laptops. Since all devices are solar powered, DigiTrucks can serve communities that do not need electricity.

“This project will allow residents of rural areas to… Uganda Gain ICT skills and boost your business through e-commerce and online marketing. That's why we have the slogan “Best for You”. Uganda “We will continue to innovate and strive with our partners to foster a more inclusive and sustainable digital world for all,” said Gao Fei, CEO of Huawei Uganda.

So far, Huawei has launched DigiTruck projects in Kenya, Ghana and France with the aim of equipping those most vulnerable to being left behind in the digital world with digital skills, such as rural communities, the elderly, unemployed youth, people with disabilities and women.

About Huawei TECH4ALL

TECH4ALL is Huawei's long-term digital inclusion initiative and action plan. Through innovative technologies and partnerships, TECH4ALL is designed to help promote inclusion and sustainability in the digital world.

For more information, visit the Huawei TECH4ALL website at https://www.huawei.com/en/tech4all

Follow us on Twitter via https://twitter.com/HUAWEI_TECH4ALL

picture – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2031200/DigiTruck_project_launched_H_E_Yoweri_K_Museveni_President_Republic.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/huawei-y-sus-socios-impulsaran-la-inclusion-digital-en-uganda-a-traves-del-proyecto-digitruck-301770115.html