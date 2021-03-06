Huawei honors the 3 best Spanish apps from AppGallery in SmartMeApp Awards

#StartMeApp, Normative Initiative in Technology sector Developed jointly by Huawei And EL PAIS Retina, for its third edition winners, after its high reception in terms of participation. With more than 200 award entries, this call was launched with the aim of promoting creativity and innovation in mobile application development nationwide.

On this occasion, there were three award-winning apps AppGallery de Huawei, The brand’s official app store, which, after successful participation in this initiative, solidifies its position as one of the most well-known companies in the sector today. Because of the current situation, the award ceremony was implemented electronically in order to preserve the safety of the winners who received the news from their homes.

In this third edition of #StartMeApp, 219 apps were registered, a record number marking a growing interest in this initiative in Spain. In this way, the potential of Spanish startups and developers is revealed. ” Ramiro Larragan, Marketing Director, Huawei Consumer Business Group Spain.

Awarded #StartMeApp

For choosing the best apps for #StartMeApp, the main criteria were that the proposal was creative and innovative, has real impact today, has lasting relevance, and is suitable for all audiences.

The winners of this version of #StartMeApp are:

First prize – Time: It is Spain’s leading weather information application. It has a large number of downloads due to the development of the geolocation of more than 500,000 sites.

The second prize – Nobico: A digital reading app that gives you, through a subscription model, access to an extensive reading catalog.

Third prize – I care about: It is the first platform at the national level that allows communication between families and companies that have workers with home care files, the elderly and children.

This edition, in which 219 startups participated, slightly increased the numbers for the previous version, indicating interest in technology and the development of new startups in Spain. The total value of the prizes was 15 thousand euros, and it was divided as follows: The first prize was 7,000 euros, various Huawei devices, including Huawei Mate 30 Pro, Huawei Watch GT2 and some Huawei devices. FreeBuds 3. The second and third prizes won 4,500 euros and 3,500 euros, respectively, in addition to two Huawei Mate 30 Pro devices. All prizes also received a special presence in the Huawei application store.

In this release, the #StartMeApp jury has been integrated Jaime CanteroCreative and Content Director at EL PAÍS Retina; Silvia Lyell Expert in innovation and leadership, representing Huawei and Prisa, as well as Fintonic and the Polytechnic University of Madrid.