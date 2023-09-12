Hurricane Lee continues to grow in size in the Atlantic Ocean

Cedric Manwaring September 12, 2023 0
Hurricane Lee continues to grow in size in the Atlantic Ocean

(CNN) — Lee is a major hurricane and is expected to grow, according to an 11 pm ET update from the National Hurricane Center (NHC). Lee’s hurricane force winds extend up to 128 km from the center and tropical storm force winds extend up to 297 km.

Hurricane Lee still has sustained winds of 185 km/h and is moving west-northwest at 11 km/h. The center of the storm is located about 643 km northwest of the northern Leeward Islands. The storm could strengthen slightly as it moves west-northwest through Tuesday before turning north and gradually weakening starting Wednesday.

Additional weakness will increase over the weekend due to increased wind shear and Lee’s passage through cold water left by Idalia and Franklin.

“Although the hurricane is expected to weaken later in the week, it is still expected to increase significantly in size and risks will extend far from the center of the storm by the end of the forecast period,” the National Hurricane Center warns.

It could bring strong winds, rain and strong wave impacts to Bermuda as it passes near but to the west of the island of Bermuda Thursday and Friday night.

“It is still too early to know what level of additional impacts Lee could have along the northeastern coast of the United States and Atlantic Canada later this week and this weekend. However, as wind and rain risks will likely extend away from the center with Lee volume growth, users should continue to monitor Lee forecast updates over the next few days,” the NHC warns.

