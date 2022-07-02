If the PSOE and PP have agreed on the law of science, why aren’t there other laws?

In the interview published today by EL ESPAÑOL, Minister of Science and Innovation, Diana Morantecongratulates itself on the implementation of the Science Act, transcendent to the career and training of Spanish researchers, without any vote against the Chamber of Deputies.

During the interview, the Minister also expressed his satisfaction with negotiating with all parties present in Congress, with the exception of Vox who, however, abstained from voting on the said bill.

But what is really important in the Secretary’s response is her recognition that the law has been agreed upon with the PP. “I have to realize that the People’s Party worked with this minister and with this ministry. I understand that they will also realize that the minister worked with them and that we communicated with them from the first moment.”

“Moreover,” adds the minister, “I will tell you that from day one I decided to listen (…) to the various political parties, because society demanded a charter for science and science to bring stability. I am therefore very grateful to all the respected members of the House of Representatives.”

Non-ideological laws

Although the Minister is also critical of the PP in other responses, which is understandable to some extent given the poor development of the PSOE in the polls and this social shift of Spaniards towards the center-right (a shift which the Minister categorically denies), what is important is her realization that the relationship between the PP The PSOE’s major state issues, and science law, remain.

However, the question any citizen will ask when reading the interview is Why don’t the PSOE and PP expand their science law cooperation to other state issues That because of its political, economic or social importance, it must be negotiated by the government with the opposition.

It is true that the law of science is not an ideological norm, as in trans law, for example. But it is also true that Celaá’s law and its organizational development, which introduces a gender perspective even in matters considered alien to ideology such as mathematics or physics, shows that if the government wanted it, it could transform the law of science into another ideological law. Charged law.

Norm, is no exception

It is commendable that the Minister of Science and Innovation did not succumb to the temptation to use the science law as a tool, as other laws were used, to marginalize the opposition and try to put it on the political scene. But if this is achieved once, why is it so difficult to continue down this path?

There are many pending issues that it would be appropriate for PSOE and PP to unblock. naturally, Perhaps the most striking is the renewal of the CGPJ and the Constitutional Court. But also tax reform, housing law, income charter or pension reform in line with Brussels’ demands. Not to mention the commitments made by Pedro Sanchez during the NATO summit.

Neither the economic nor the state of energy, which is expected to worsen significantly in the coming months, advises that the Government should ignore that adventure which has led it to rule alongside Podemos and the Nationalists for the past two and a half years. These alliances are not what the Spaniards demand today, nor do they benefit Spain’s interests at all.

Hopefully the law of science will become the rule, not the exception.

