If you want to get your visa to the United States, you should take this into consideration | US Embassy | Peru | Procedures | nnda-nnlt | Peru

Do you know what are the most common mistakes when applying for a visa United State? Today there is a huge demand for applications, and therefore it is important to take into account many details so that your application has the best chance of being processed quickly at the Consular Section.

more information: What you can do in the US with my B1 / B2 visa

The consular section of the United States Embassy in Lima indicated by this medium that it receives many visa applications with or without incorrect information, forcing consular officials to review them carefully, causing delays in the process for everyone.

Below, based on the information provided by the Embassy, ​​we indicate a series of procedures that visa applicants can take into consideration to ensure that their application is completed before it is submitted. This speeds up the process for all applicants and allows the Consular Section to process more applications and conduct more interviews per day.

more information: Peruvians will be able to travel visa-free to Ukraine for up to 90 days from October 27

Consular section of the United States Embassy in Peru, where visa applications are received and analyzed. (trade)

What should I use in the calculation when applying for a US visa?

The points to consider are the following:

Visa Interviews:

Do not bring electronic devices or other prohibited items: Entry into the Consular Section with prohibited items is not permitted. Failure to comply with this step during the consular entry control process will delay the process for all applicants.

All family members scheduled for the visa interview (including children) must attend.

Make sure you make the appointment for the appropriate visa category.

Fill out the DS-160 form correctly. Do not allow anyone else to complete the application without knowing what they are saying.

Bring Required Documents: For immigrant visa applicants, be sure to bring all required documents during the interview. For students and exchange program visitors, make sure you sign your I-20 or DS-2019 forms correctly, and make sure you have paid the SEVIS fee.

Bring good quality visa photos.

Use a passport with an expiration date of more than 90 days.

DO NOT ALLOW A THIRD PARTY TO CONTROL YOUR YATRI ACCOUNT: Granting this access to a third party means that they have control over access to your personal information, your appointment and your order, and they can use it for other purposes.

Arrive early for your appointment, preferably 15 minutes before your appointment.

Check your email periodically (including your spam folder) to make sure there are no notifications of changes to your appointment.

US Visa Learn the myths about obtaining or denying it. (Photo: US Embassy in Peru)

What should I take into account if an interview exception is requested?

To apply for or renew a visa, the following must be considered:

Ensure that you meet the Interview Waiver Program requirements before submitting your application through this program.

Bring the old passport along with the old visa.

Submit the required documents, especially in the case of children’s requests.

Report previous trips correctly.

Announce your relationship with the person you intend to visit.

Use a passport that expires more than 90 days.

Students and exchange program visitors must submit their I-20, sign their DS-2019 form, and confirm that they have paid their SEVIS fee.

How can I get more information?

To get more information about US visas, you must enter or click on the following page here.https://pe.usembassy.gov/es/visas-es/nonimmigrant-visas-es/