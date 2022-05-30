If you want to travel to Japan, these are the new terms from June | COVID-19 | Tourism | the answers

What does it take for travel to Japan? The Asian country will reopen its borders to tourists, after they kept it closed since the beginning of the epidemic. Do you know how it would be the only way to do tourism?

more information: These are the low cost airlines that operate in Peru

Japan currently allows entry to 10,000 travelers per day, who are Japanese or returning foreign residents, as well as new residents on the above-mentioned visas or business visitors. From June 1, the figure will rise to 20,000 per day and will include tourists.

The number of foreign visitors to Japan reached a record high of 32.88 million in 2019. The tourism sector is important in that country, but it has also been affected by the epidemic caused by the coronavirus. Do you know what to do and what are the conditions for traveling to Japan for tourism?

more information: What do Peruvians need to enter South Korea without a tourist visa?

Haneda Airport in Tokyo, in a sign of the closure of Japan’s borders due to the pandemic (Photo: Charly TRIBALLEAU / AFP).

Since when does Japan open its borders to tourists?

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has announced that the country will reopen its borders to foreign tourists from June 10. Citizens of 98 countries do not need a vaccination card.

What are the conditions for traveling to Japan?

The Japan government Classify requirements by colors and countries, according to their risks:

blue group.

They will not ask for a vaccination card.

They do not need to undergo PCR tests upon arrival in Japan.

It does not require undergoing a period of quarantine.

yellow group

Although it does not require a vaccination card, entry requirements vary if it is presented or not.

No proof is required upon arrival in Japan.

Vaccination certificates: If offered, it does not require quarantine or a negative COVID-19 test.

If offered, it does not require quarantine or a negative COVID-19 test. Anticovid test. You should be tested on arrival if you do not have evidence of vaccination. Three days of home quarantine + negative voluntary test result or 7 days of home quarantine with no available test.

red group

Although it does not require a vaccination card, entry requirements vary if it is presented or not.

Take a test when you arrive in Japan.

Without vaccination certificate: Requires a 3-day quarantine at a designated facility determined by the quarantine station chief (+ negative test result (PCR test) at the facility)

Requires a 3-day quarantine at a designated facility determined by the quarantine station chief (+ negative test result (PCR test) at the facility) With vaccination certificate: Three days of home quarantine + negative voluntary test result or 7 days of home quarantine without a test.

more information: Canada opens its doors to foreigners and these are the requirements

Fumio Kishida, Prime Minister of Japan, announced the opening of the border. (Du Xiaoyi/Paul/AFP)

Why would you travel to Japan?

Despite the fact that, from June 10, Japan will open its doors to foreigners without the need for a vaccination card or PCR tests, the foreign ministry’s entry restrictions go the other way. Get to know them:

tourism: The Tourists will not be able to enter Japan individually. Travelers must be part of the guided tour groups, organized by the travel agency. This procedure is intended to facilitate the application of infection control measures.

The Travelers must be part of the guided tour groups, organized by the travel agency. This procedure is intended to facilitate the application of infection control measures. Work and business: Foreign nationals who have just entered Japan for a short-term stay (less than three months) for purposes including business and employment (lasts from March 1).

Foreign nationals who have just entered Japan for a short-term stay (less than three months) for purposes including business and employment (lasts from March 1). Spends: Newly arrived foreigners entering Japan for a long-term stay (running from March 1).

more information: Where can Peruvians travel with only DNI?

Tourism in Japan can only be practiced through agencies and not individually.

This is the classification given by the Japanese government to enter its territory after it decided to open its borders.

blue group countries

Afghanistan, Algeria, Argentina, Armenia, Australia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Belgium, Benin, Bolivia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, Bulgaria, Cambodia, Cameroon, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cote d’Ivoire lvoire , Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Djibouti, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Estonia, Ethiopia, Finland, France, Germany, Ghana, Greece, Guatemala, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Jamaica, Jordan, Kenya, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Madagascar, Malawi, Malaysia, Mexico, Monaco, Mongolia, Montenegro, Morocco, Mozambique, Myanmar, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Palau, Panama , Papua New Guinea, Paraguay, Philippines, Poland, Qatar, Republic of Korea, Romania, Russia, Rwanda, Serbia, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, South Sudan, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Tanzania, Thailand, East Timor Uganda United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, USA and Zambia.

yellow group countries

Andorra, Angola, Antigua and Barbuda, Bahamas, Barbados, Belarus, Belize, Bhutan, Botswana, Brunei, Burkina Faso, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Cook Islands, Cuba, Cyprus, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Dominica, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Swaziland, Federated States of Micronesia, Gabon, Gambia, Georgia, Grenada, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, India, Kazakhstan, Kiribati, Kosovo, Kuwait, Lebanon, Lesotho, Liberia, Libya, Liechtenstein, Macau, Maldives, Mali, Malta, Mauritania, Mauritius, Moldova, Namibia, Nauru, Nepal, Nicaragua, Niger, Niue, North Korea, North Macedonia, Oman, Palestine, Peru, Portugal, Burundi, Republic of the Congo, Republic of Marshall Islands, Republic of Vanuatu, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Samoa, San Marino, Sao Tome and Principe, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Seychelles, Solomon Islands, Somalia, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Suriname, Syria, Tajikistan , T Lugo, Tonga, Tr Trinidad and Tobago, Tunisia, Turkey, Turkmenistan, Tuvalu, Ukraine, Uruguay, Uzbekistan, Vatican, Venezuela, Vietnam, Western Sahara, Yemen and Zimbabwe.

group of countries group

Albania, Pakistan, Sierra Leone and Fiji.