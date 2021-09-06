“I’m Not Here Anymore”: The Film That Depicts the Deprived Lands of Monterrey, Mexico

“I’m Not Here Anymore” by Fernando Frias. Image © Netflix

Directed by Mexican Fernando Frias and winner of the Morelia International Film Award, “Ya no soy aquí” is a movie that has been suspended from different trenches because it presents the values ​​and problems specific to a territory, but this erases the boundaries due to showing the human and global side of the world in which we live.

The film depicts the life of Ulysses Sampirio, a young man who leads a band that identifies with the culture of Colombia Regia. The tale unfolds in one of the most dangerous neighborhoods of Monterey on the outskirts of the city, in what are known as “informal settlements”, where residents used to establish urban planning and tiny houses according to their needs and possibilities.

According to the film, various cultural manifestations take place in this urban area that give a sense of belonging and especially rooting through the way of dressing, music, parties, coexistence and daily rituals that constitute the other side of the coin, the deprived and often invisible or consuming area of ​​cities.

All of these values ​​take on significant weight when the main character is forced to flee to New York City due to a situation that puts him and his family in danger. In this way, throughout his stay in an unknown territory, Ulysses goes through various moments in which he is discriminated against because of his appearance and shows a deep sense of yearning for all those things that made him feel part of something greater than. your individuality.

Various criticisms started circulating both in the media and in social networks as famous directors like Guillermo del Toro expressed their deep admiration for the work of both the director and the actors who debuted to portray this rejected reality:With the world I am in – this wonderful film echoed me, moved me, shook me, made me think and aroused deep admiration and respect.“.

The movie is available at Netflix You can watch the trailer below.