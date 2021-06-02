Images left by perseverance in its first 100 days on Mars

The Perseverance Chariot has seed funding to operate for one Martian year, roughly two years on Earth. Photo: NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU

robot Determination from NASA Celebrate 100 days of Mars. On Mars Look for signs of past microbial life and try to explore the planet’s geology and climate.

Since landing on February 18th, the robot has captured some stunning images of the circumference of its landing site, Jezero Crater, which is a 49 km wide depression north of the equator of the red planet.

A small helicopter, Ingenuity, also brought back aerial photos and made history with the first controlled flights on another planet.

Read also: The latest news from Mars with perseverance

Below, BBC Mundo offers you a selection of the photos that the mission has sent so far.

On April 6, Perseverance used a Watson camera (Wide Angle Topographic Sensor for Operations and Engineering) to capture this selfie alongside the creativity helicopter. This image consists of 62 individual images that are stitched together once sent to Earth. Photo: NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS

Days ago, creativity was propagated without perseverance. All four legs can be seen bare. Photo: NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS

The 1.8 kg helicopter is a good sample of the potential of atmospheric technology in the thin Martian atmosphere. Photo: NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU

On April 19, creativity made history with its first controlled flight to another planet. The helicopter, seen near the center of this image, rose to about 10 feet and flew for several seconds before landing again. Photo: NASA/JPL-Caltech

Brilliance captured her first aerial color photo during her second flight. The drone flew 5 meters above the ground, tilted and traveled 2 meters before returning to where it took off. Footprints of perseverance and shadows of creativity can be seen on Mars. Photo: NASA/JPL-Caltech

Pictures of the device persevering during its third flight. At the time, the small helicopter was about 85 meters from the rover and was flying sideways at a height of 5 meters. One of the legs for creativity also appears on the edge of the picture. Photo: NASA/JPL-CALTECH

On May 7, the Creation reached a height of 10 meters, before it flew 129 meters to a new landing point. Photo: NASA/JPL-Caltech

Two months ago, Perseverance made its first flight since landing at Jizero Crater. The one-ton craft carries a series of advanced tools to gather information about the geology, atmosphere and environmental conditions of Mars. Photo: NASA/JPL-Caltech

Perseverance is equipped with a laser designed to help you collect geological data from the planet. While examining this 15cm rock, the device left a faint row of spots that could be seen near its center. Photo: NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU

The device is also equipped with various cameras. Taken by Perserverance’s “right eye”, this is the Mastcam-Z camera, which is one of two cameras that give it a stereoscopic vision similar to that of a human eye. Photo: NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU

This photo was taken with the left camera of Mastcam-Z and was chosen by public vote to be presented as the “Photo of the Week” for the sixth week of the mission. Photo: NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU

This photo shows Santa Cruz, a hill 2.5 km from the rover. The whole scene is inside the Jezero crater on the surface of Mars. The edge of the crater can be seen on the horizon line behind the hill. Photo: NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU/MSSS

You can now receive push notifications from BBC Mundo. Download Our app and activate it so that you do not miss our best content.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dMEho2ZcVtE

.

fjb