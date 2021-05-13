In 2045, Dwayne Johnson will be president of the United States … in Legends of Tomorrow

Madrid, May 13. (CulturaOcio) –

Dwayne Johnson It was previously dropped that he did not rule out running for the elections Presidency of the United States. At the moment, the actor has not made the political jump in real life, but he will Legends of Tomorrow.

CW published a new interview with executive producer of Legends of Tomorrow, Keto Shimizu, about the third episode of Season 6. In the chapter entitled Previous factorNate Heywood is surprised Upon discovering that Dwayne Johnson has become president in 2045.

“Please tell me John Cena is your Chief of StaffIn the new photos for the class, the character says. This season of legends is full of fun. We are very proud of what we have been able to do. It is a journey from beginning to endShimizu said during the interview.

La temporada 6 de Legends of Tomorrow The team is shown traveling back in time to find the team leader, Sarah Lance, who has been kidnapped by the aliens. Sarah tried to break free, but in the process ended up sending different aliens to different points in time. In the crazy new photos of episode 6×03 A foreigner has been revealed to be participating in a singing competition known as Ex-Factor and competing against Zari Terazi.

Dwayne Johnson He announced his idea of ​​running for office in an interview with USA Today. “I would consider a presidential race in the future if this is what people want. It will depend on the people, so I have been waiting and listening. “

Legends of Tomorrow starring Caity Lotz, Dominic Purcell, Nick Zano, Tala Ashe, Matt Ryan, Olivia Swann, Jes Macallan, Adam Tsekhman, Shayan Sobhian, Lisseth Chavez and Raffi Barsoumian. The Ex-Factor airs Sunday, May 16th on The CW.