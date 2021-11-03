In the chase, a man jumps into the river from a 17-meter bridge

A man driving a stolen car appeared in a scene worthy of cinema during a police chase, like He jumped off a 17-meter-high bridge In southwest Florida, in the United States.

Despite the big jump, Captured by a police helicopter cameraLocal media reported on Tuesday that police pulled Brian Gray, 34, from the waters of the Calusahatchee River and held him in jail, even though he had previously been to a hospital.

Helicopter video clip shows Gray’s car driving in high speed over the Edison Bridge and up Hit the security barrier Until he stops and someone is seen heading towards the barrier, crossing it and jumping into the river while several police cars appear at the scene.

According to a statement from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Gray’s van has been reported as stolen.

When the police saw her wandering, they began a chase that ended with that set of bridges over the Caloosahatchee River.

The Fort Myers City Police Department helped arrest the now detainee in river water.

‘Golden Medal’ for diving

In a statement, the mayor’s office joked about the “golden medal” Gray could have earned at the Divers Championships if he had not been held accountable for the theft of the car.

