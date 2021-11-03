In the chase, a man jumps into the river from a 17-meter bridge

31 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

A man driving a stolen car appeared in a scene worthy of cinema during a police chase, like He jumped off a 17-meter-high bridge In southwest Florida, in the United States.

Despite the big jump, Captured by a police helicopter cameraLocal media reported on Tuesday that police pulled Brian Gray, 34, from the waters of the Calusahatchee River and held him in jail, even though he had previously been to a hospital.

Helicopter video clip shows Gray’s car driving in high speed over the Edison Bridge and up Hit the security barrier Until he stops and someone is seen heading towards the barrier, crossing it and jumping into the river while several police cars appear at the scene.

According to a statement from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Gray’s van has been reported as stolen.

When the police saw her wandering, they began a chase that ended with that set of bridges over the Caloosahatchee River.

The Fort Myers City Police Department helped arrest the now detainee in river water.

‘Golden Medal’ for diving

In a statement, the mayor’s office joked about the “golden medal” Gray could have earned at the Divers Championships if he had not been held accountable for the theft of the car.

I am

Threads

  • Florida
  • United State
  • Police Men
  • persecution

Read also

More Stories

Norman Barwin: A Canadian Doctor Who Immunized 100 Women with Sperm Not Selected by Their Parents | Community

9 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Australian girl found alive, missing for weeks

17 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

#Video A man jumps from a bridge into a river in Florida to escape from the police

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

Aaron Beck, pioneer of cognitive behavioral therapy, dies at 100

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

Crazy: Police alerted about what they found inside Halloween candy | News from Mexico

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

France says Australia lied to it about submarine agreement | world | DW

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

+ Apple Fitness, the comprehensive exercise program

25 mins ago Mia Thompson

Tsitsipas retires due to discomfort in Paris | Sports

26 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Google has removed one of the best features of Chromecast

28 mins ago Leo Adkins

In the chase, a man jumps into the river from a 17-meter bridge

31 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

The Pentagon: China’s nuclear power is growing rapidly the United States

33 mins ago Leland Griffith