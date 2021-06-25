Increasing circular and delta outbreaks, surveillance and immunization

Cases associated with kappa and delta variants are increasing in Italy, particularly outbreaks due to delta variant. This is what we read in today’s Ministry of Health publication with an update of the classification of new variants of Sars-CoV-2 that recommends better traceability. The delta variant is 40-60 percent more transmissible than alpha (.1.1.1.7) and may be associated with an increased risk of hospitalization. Less protection than only the first dose of the vaccine, with the second dose there is roughly equivalent protection against delta as we see against alpha.

The publication recommends “continuing to monitor with great interest the circulation of SARS-CoV-2 virus variants, for the rapid and accurate application of both planned transmission containment and isolation and quarantine measures if delta VOCs are suspected or confirmed.” The document also explains: “There is evidence that those who received only the first dose of vaccination that included two doses to complete the course of vaccination were less protected against infection with the delta variant compared to infection with other variants, regardless of the type of disease vaccine administered. Completing the course of vaccination provides protection against The delta variable is roughly equivalent to that observed against the alpha variable.