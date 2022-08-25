Intermediate confrontation • Forbes Network • Forbes Mexico

More than 50 million Hispanics live in the United States, which is just over 16% of the Hispanic population. And 63% of this population is of Mexican descent.

The Hispanic community annually contributes about $600 million for direct consumption and is the largest minority in the United States. One with the largest and most steady population growth. In short, every minute 4 American citizens are born and of these 4, one is of Hispanic origin.

In the 40 states of the American Confederation, residents of Mexican descent constitute the majority among Hispanic American citizens.

The significance of this community lies mainly in the fact that, according to population growth projections for 2025, two out of every four Americans will be Hispanic. Which affects not only the figure, but also the change in the composition of the social fabric that entails.

The processes of reconciliation of cultures have generated a new national identity, a new social actor that not only seeks recognition, but also promotes greater and better social participation.

The pandemic years, the rocky political transition of 2021, the challenges of the global economy, geopolitical adjustments, and the upcoming US midterm elections represent much more than creating a new political map set by 2024.

With purchasing power that maintained steady growth until the onset of the pandemic, the Hispanic community was no longer a minority irrelevant to the national life of the United States and became an ostensible player on that country’s political agenda.

The issues on the US political agenda have diversified to meet the needs of an increasingly heterogeneous, more dynamic, more demanding, and polarizing population.

With a series of controversies, the bilateral agenda between Mexico and the United States complicates President Biden’s position regarding the political and economic landscape in the 2022 election race.

However, just over 12 million Latino voters will make a difference in the election results, and the public policy generation of the past two years will be assessed in the November 6 intermediate elections that will create a new legislature, and a vote to renew the entire House of Representatives and a third of the Senate.

There is no doubt that two years into the race for the White House, the upcoming election is a social thermometer before which the Republican Party needs to reassure that it not only controls Congress and the White House, but boasts of passing. One of the most controversial and polarizing states in US history.

There is no doubt that the success of the Democratic Party is contingent upon the participation of the Mujahideen and its sympathizers. Rather, the vote of independents and non-partisans is preferred in response to the disapproval of the results of the current government’s first phase, which did not succeed. leave much to be desired; Because of the complexity of the current context rather than the inability to banish the toxic legacies of the previous administration.

