International Monetary Fund: The US aid plan gives a big boost to the global economy | Globalism

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

The US $ 1.9 trillion economic relief plan approved by the US Congress on Wednesday will give a major boost to the global economy, according to International Monetary Fund estimates.

We see the potential positive implications for global growthInternational Monetary Fund spokesman Jerry Rice said.

As for the official, most countries should be able to benefit from “Stronger American requestBut he drew attention to the potential risks.

We must be alert to threats and countries must remain vigilant and alert to any potential risks, including the possibility of sudden changes in interest rates.“.

Financial markets fear that progress in vaccination will encourage expectations of a rapid recovery, but they also fear that an inflationary spiral will start forcing the Fed to raise interest rates earlier than expected.

Rice indicated that the Fed and other central banks should continue to communicate in “Obvious, as they used toAbout his assessments of the economy.

He also called for transparency in the views of exporters in each country.On the purchase of goods and interest rate policy, to avoid undue tightening of financial conditions“.

The International Monetary Fund will update its forecast for the global economy next month, at the start of its semi-annual meeting.

More Stories

La Jornada – Of the 36 lithium projects, only one is in the hands of Mexicans

9 hours ago Mia Thompson

Mexico will assess this year if there are conditions for tax reform USA

17 hours ago Mia Thompson

Then Elecciones México assesses the terms of the tax reform.

1 day ago Mia Thompson

Ugandan opposition condemns election fraud

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Will Biden be able to re-sew America?

2 days ago Mia Thompson

The disappearance of trust funds will not affect the recipients: SHCP – The Economy

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

International Monetary Fund: The US aid plan gives a big boost to the global economy | Globalism

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

New movies, series, and documentaries

1 hour ago Cynthia Porter

Cheptegei: “Pressure makes you hungry for records and dreams” | Sports

1 hour ago Sharon Hanson

European Union. They arrested a woman who attacked an Uber driver and told her to wear a mask

1 hour ago Cedric Manwaring

Prejudices and even misogyny are “obstacles” in the way of medicine, says cardiologist Gisela Curtis

5 hours ago Mia Thompson