International Monetary Fund: The US aid plan gives a big boost to the global economy | Globalism

The US $ 1.9 trillion economic relief plan approved by the US Congress on Wednesday will give a major boost to the global economy, according to International Monetary Fund estimates.

“We see the potential positive implications for global growthInternational Monetary Fund spokesman Jerry Rice said.

As for the official, most countries should be able to benefit from “Stronger American requestBut he drew attention to the potential risks.

“We must be alert to threats and countries must remain vigilant and alert to any potential risks, including the possibility of sudden changes in interest rates.“.

Financial markets fear that progress in vaccination will encourage expectations of a rapid recovery, but they also fear that an inflationary spiral will start forcing the Fed to raise interest rates earlier than expected.

Rice indicated that the Fed and other central banks should continue to communicate in “Obvious, as they used toAbout his assessments of the economy.

He also called for transparency in the views of exporters in each country.On the purchase of goods and interest rate policy, to avoid undue tightening of financial conditions“.

The International Monetary Fund will update its forecast for the global economy next month, at the start of its semi-annual meeting.