La Jornada – Essential, Engaging Women for Greater Economic Growth: SE

Mexico City. In order for Mexico to aspire to greater economic growth in the coming years, it is imperative to work on ways to increase the participation of women in the work sector, warned Tatiana Klotheer, head of the Economy Ministry.

When she participated in the “Women Leaders in Public Administration” forum, she indicated that the role of women in all fields is essential for the country’s growth, so it is important to support them with loans and above all respect for their positions.

“Women will be and will be an essential part of the economic growth of a country. Without women there can be no growth, and without growth we cannot have prosperity. I think this becomes one of the triangles in which we must go and in all projects.

In this sense, she confirmed that SE is already working on a scheme that allows women to integrate into the national economy in a more participatory manner, specifically through foreign trade.

In this regard, Luz Maria de la Mora, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Commerce in Southeast Europe, explained that in the Treaty between Mexico, the United States and Canada (T-MEC), there are specific chapters to promote the growth of women in the economy, in particular through support to facilitate the export of their products. .