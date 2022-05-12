Inventories decline US bond curve flattens after CPI
(Bloomberg) — Stocks fell after data showed that inflation in the United States will remain elevated for some time. This adds to fears that the Federal Reserve may have to resort to more aggressive measures that could push the economy into recession.
Here are some of the major moves in the markets:
procedures
- The S&P 500 was down 1.6% at 4:00 pm New York time.
- The Nasdaq 100 lost 3.1%.
- Dow Jones Industrial Average down 1%
- The MSCI World Index fell 0.9%
currency exchange rate
- The Bloomberg Spot Dollar Index is unchanged
- The euro fell 0.1 percent to $1.0516
- The British pound fell 0.6 percent to $ 1.2243
- The Japanese yen rose 0.4 percent to 129.95 per dollar.
Rewards
- The 10-year Treasury yield fell eight basis points to 2.91%.
- The German 10-year bond yield fell one basis point to 0.99%.
- UK 10-year bond yields fell 2 basis points to 1.83%
Raw materials
- West Texas Intermediate crude rose 5.4 percent to $105.13 a barrel.
- Gold futures rose 0.6 percent to $1,852.50 an ounce.
