Inventories decline US bond curve flattens after CPI

5 mins ago Mia Thompson

(Bloomberg) — Stocks fell after data showed that inflation in the United States will remain elevated for some time. This adds to fears that the Federal Reserve may have to resort to more aggressive measures that could push the economy into recession.

Here are some of the major moves in the markets:

procedures

  • The S&P 500 was down 1.6% at 4:00 pm New York time.
  • The Nasdaq 100 lost 3.1%.
  • Dow Jones Industrial Average down 1%
  • The MSCI World Index fell 0.9%

currency exchange rate

  • The Bloomberg Spot Dollar Index is unchanged
  • The euro fell 0.1 percent to $1.0516
  • The British pound fell 0.6 percent to $ 1.2243
  • The Japanese yen rose 0.4 percent to 129.95 per dollar.

Rewards

  • The 10-year Treasury yield fell eight basis points to 2.91%.
  • The German 10-year bond yield fell one basis point to 0.99%.
  • UK 10-year bond yields fell 2 basis points to 1.83%

Raw materials

  • West Texas Intermediate crude rose 5.4 percent to $105.13 a barrel.
  • Gold futures rose 0.6 percent to $1,852.50 an ounce.

original note:

Stocks fall as US bond curve flattens after CPI: Markets wrap

More stories like this are available at bloomberg.com

© Bloomberg LP 2022

More Stories

The failure of the Democratic Senators’ initiative to protect abortion in the United States – El Financiero

8 hours ago Mia Thompson

Liquid brings additional capacity to submarine cables in Kenya in partnership with PEACE Cable

1 day ago Mia Thompson

Peru will receive $500 million from the World Bank to strengthen the foundations of the country’s green and resilient economy

1 day ago Mia Thompson

Martín Guzmán and a letter of seduction for US companies investing in Argentina

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Economics and politics focused attention on Cuba this week

3 days ago Mia Thompson

Nicaragua’s GDP will grow from 7.5% to 9.5% in 2021, according to the central bank

3 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Inventories decline US bond curve flattens after CPI

5 mins ago Mia Thompson

One of the scariest horror movies in history will be a prequel

7 mins ago Cynthia Porter

Student buying a house selling used clothes – NBC4 Washington

12 mins ago Mia Thompson

NFL Calendar 2022: What international matches will be played this season?

13 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Instagram will notify you if someone took a screenshot of the chat

15 mins ago Leo Adkins