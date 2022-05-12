Inventories decline US bond curve flattens after CPI

(Bloomberg) — Stocks fell after data showed that inflation in the United States will remain elevated for some time. This adds to fears that the Federal Reserve may have to resort to more aggressive measures that could push the economy into recession.

Here are some of the major moves in the markets:

procedures

The S&P 500 was down 1.6% at 4:00 pm New York time.

The Nasdaq 100 lost 3.1%.

Dow Jones Industrial Average down 1%

The MSCI World Index fell 0.9%

currency exchange rate

The Bloomberg Spot Dollar Index is unchanged

The euro fell 0.1 percent to $1.0516

The British pound fell 0.6 percent to $ 1.2243

The Japanese yen rose 0.4 percent to 129.95 per dollar.

Rewards

The 10-year Treasury yield fell eight basis points to 2.91%.

The German 10-year bond yield fell one basis point to 0.99%.

UK 10-year bond yields fell 2 basis points to 1.83%

Raw materials

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 5.4 percent to $105.13 a barrel.

Gold futures rose 0.6 percent to $1,852.50 an ounce.

Stocks fall as US bond curve flattens after CPI: Markets wrap

