The failure of the Democratic Senators’ initiative to protect abortion in the United States – El Financiero

The US Democrats lost the vote on Wednesday In the Senate to pass a law intended to protect abortion at the federal level, fearing the Supreme Court would end it In the next few weeks.

The initiative crashed in a major vote, because Democrats did not get the 60 support needed to begin debating it in the Senate, according to the EFE.

Although he already knew it would fail, the Senate Democratic leader, Chuck Schumer, insisted that the bill be put to a vote in order to show his support for the party’s more progressive base before the legislature. November elections.

Tensions in the corridors

The vote took place in an atmosphere of great tension as Republicans displayed pictures of children in the bloody ark and delivered blazing speeches, while House Representatives marched down the halls crying out: “My body! My decision!”.

There was also a large security apparatus around the Supreme Court and Congress, while officers with dogs patrolled the hallways inside.

The vote comes after The Politics last week published a draft ruling by the US Supreme Court referring to the abolition of the right to abortion enshrined in that court in the landmark 1973 ruling Roe v. Wade.

The leak put Democrats on the defensive, because repealing this provision would allow Republicans to restrict and even repeal this right, passing laws in state parliaments.

Ahead of the vote, the White House said in a statement that protecting women’s rights was “urgent,” and Vice President Kamala Harris headed to the Senate to preside over the vote.

“Unfortunately, the Senate today did not uphold a woman’s right to make decisions about her own body,” Harris told reporters outside the chamber.

In a statement after the vote, US President Joe Biden urged Americans to elect representatives who protect abortion rights in the upcoming elections.

The centrists never stop invading

Although pressure from White House And from his party, West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin, he voted with the Republican Party’s caucus to block the call from debate.”Protection of Women’s Health Rights Act.

In the halls before the vote, Manchin said the proposed legislation went “too far.”

If passed, the bill would not only enact the famous “Roe v. Wade” ruling, but would also have repealed state laws that conservative states like Texas have passed in recent years to restrict abortion and whose entry into force has been allowed by the Supreme Court.

Two centrist senators from the Republican Party, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of MaineThis Wednesday, she positioned herself in a statement in favor of abortion protection, but she also rejected the Democratic initiative.

In return, they demanded a limited-scale project that was submitted in February to be voted on.

In the hall, which was almost empty as the senators entered and left, many eyes were also on Democrat Bob Casey, who had announced a few hours earlier that he would vote for abortion protection, breaking with the position he had held throughout his tenure. a race.

It has symbolic meaning because his father, Robert Casey, was the governor of Pennsylvania who first got the Supreme Court in 1992 to allow some state-approved restrictions on abortion to go into effect.

Republicans, between secrecy and spectacle

For their part, Republicans tried to stay out of the spotlight, making sure the vote would fail, while using their time on the floor to make inflammatory comments and show children pictures.

Even the Senate Republican leader, Mitch McConnell, said Democrats want to allow abortions for up to nine months, which is completely wrong.

Polls show that 69% of Americans believe the Supreme Court should not repeal abortion rights, so Democrats are doing everything they can to mobilize their voters before the midterm elections in November.

Republicans prefer to focus the debate on economy and inflation.

If the Supreme Court overturns abortion protections, 26 of the 50 US states will take steps to restrict it.

This would mean that approx Half of women of childbearing age in the United States, About 36 million will be left without access to this service in the area in which they live, according to the calculations of Planned Parenthood, the largest network of reproductive health clinics in the United States.