Israeli Yaron Troub leads OSRM in concert with world premieres and Ugandan musicians

Murcia. the Symphony Orchestra of the Region of Murcia (OSRM) you will receive “Brass for Africa” ​​musicians, within a concert full of attractions. will be next Thursday 20th Aprilat 8:00 pm, at the Víctor Villegas Regional Auditorium in Murcia. The first landmark will be to visit Israeli director Yaron Troupwho will lead the symphony presenting an original repertoire with premieres by contemporary composers and commissions and a great symphony.

Thus, for example, the public of Murcia will attest The world premiere of Kilimanjarothe work composed by the world-class composer and trombonist for the occasion Ricardo Mola and that he will interpret the brass and percussive section in OSRM.

After that, he will receive OSRM in full Six Ugandan musicians From the “Brass for Africa” ​​association, which is touring Spain with “Kisobuca(“Anything is Possible”), the work of British composers Guy Parker and Alan Fernie, commissioned by the Symphony Orchestras of Castile, León, Bilbao and the Region of Murcia.

The culmination of this concert is the interpretation of one of the famous musical works, Symphony No. 9 of Schubertotherwise known as Fame The biggest one.

Music for a better world

‘Brass for Africa’ is a charity that aims to promote social justice through music, equipping children and youth from environments of extreme poverty in Uganda, Liberia and Rwanda, with the musical skills that allow them to develop their potential and gain new opportunities to thrive.

The association works with more than a thousand young people and is managed by 95 percent of the citizens of the African continent. All music teachers are alumni of their programmes.

Brass for Africa works in partnership with more than 20 community organizations. They teach music and through their curriculum promote transferable life skills such as self-confidence, perseverance, focus, and communication. Thus, she uses music to advocate for her four strategic goals: workplace preparation, community empowerment, disability inclusion, and gender equality.

Yaron Troupe

As for the Israeli conductor Yaron Troupe, one of the most famous concert masters in Spain, he was the principal artistic director of the Valencia Orchestra (2005-2017). In 1998, he won the Kondraschen International Conducting Competition in Amsterdam, and has since conducted with some of the world’s most prestigious symphony ensembles, among others, the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra, Philharmonic and Radio Symphony Orchestra. St. Petersburg Mariinsky Orchestra, Stuttgart Radio Symphony, Sydney and Melbourne Symphony, Swedish Radio Symphony, Rotterdam Philharmonic and Gulbenkian.

Committed to education through music, Traub has promoted many educational activities, aimed at children and adolescents, bringing classical music closer to the younger generations through direct participation in the musical event, restoring the educational and social goals of classical music in youth and ensuring future audience bases.

Thus, under his direction and prompting, such great ballets as “The Rite of Spring” and “Petrushka” by Igor Stravinski and “Romeo and Juliet” by Prokofiev were staged, with choreographies involving a hundred teenagers of the high school stage with the musicians of the Valencia Orchestra in An innovative learning experience.

Tickets for the concert are available at the Auditorio Víctor Villegas box office (tel. “968343080”) and at

bacantix.com. At 7:15 p.m., the usual pre-party chat will take place with some of the show’s heroes.