It’s the most watched movie on Netflix and runs for 2 hours

Find out which movie is headed to Netflix Argentina despite not being shown for the first time.


Netflix Update your bulletin board constantly. Despite this, some of the films released a while ago were among the most watched, as with this production released in 2020 and the third in Argentina. it’s about output. I know the plot.

output it is in NetflixIt premiered in 2020 and is the third most watched movie in Argentina, after Stranger Things. Its management was responsible for Rod Laurie and lasts two hours.

The Outpost is a movie based on the Battle of Kamdesh, in which Taliban fighters attacked the US Keating position. The film tells the story of 53 American soldiers who fought… In northeastern Afghanistan during Operation Enduring Freedom

Battle of Kamdish

output summary

During the Battle of Kamdesh, a small group of American soldiers at a remote base in Afghanistan must defend themselves against a brutal attack by Taliban fighters.

cast from the output

  • Scott Eastwood
  • Caleb Landry Jones
  • Orlando Bloom
  • Jack Casey
  • Cory Harderect
  • Milo Gibson
  • Jacob Scipio
  • Taylor John Smith
  • Jonathan Younger
  • Alexander Arnold

