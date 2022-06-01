Jurassic World Dominion: How to watch the new Jurassic Park movie | movie | Fame

After long waiting “Jurassic World: Dominion(“Jurassic World: Domain” in Latin America) finally opened in June 2022. The film directed by Colin Trevorrow brings together Gillen: Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard join Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill.

The sixth installment of the franchiseJurassic ParkAnd the third in a series.jurassic worldFour years after the eventsfallen kingdomIn the new world, dinosaurs have once again taken control of all parts of the Earth and humans will have to learn to live with them while a new problem will only put more stress on the situation.

Trevorrow referred to Total Film The third film in the new trilogy focuses onTwo sets of characters and two parallel stories are getting closer and closer, and you understand that, you begin to understand how they will intersect, and then they intersect. But this is not a traditional way to build a movie.“.

Two generations meet in “Jurassic World: Dominion” (Image: Universal Pictures)

How do you watch “Jurassic World: Judgment”?

Originally, it was the premiere of the movie “Jurassic World: DominionIt was scheduled to take place on June 11, 2021, but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. It will finally hit theaters in the United States on June 10, 2022. However, it will arrive in Latin America several days early.

“Jurassic World: Dominion” Mexico release date: June 1, 2022.

“Jurassic World: Dominion” Peru release date: June 2, 2022.

“Jurassic World: Dominion” Argentina release date: June 2, 2022.

“Jurassic World: Dominion” Colombia release date: June 2, 2022.

“Jurassic World: Dominion” Chile release date: June 9, 2022.

“Jurassic World: Dominion” release date in Spain: June 10, 2022.

When will ‘Jurassic World: Verdict’ be available on broadcast?

As of now, it has not been revealed which streaming platform you will be accessing.”Jurassic World: DominionOr when it will happen. Marvel and Warner Bros. movies are usually available on Disney Plus and HBO Max, respectively, 45 days after their official release.

But what will happen to the movie? Universal Pictures? It will likely be included in Peacock’s catalog in the US and HBO Max in Latin America, but nothing has been confirmed yet.

For now, the only way to seeJurassic World: DominionTo your favorite cinema. You can Buy your tickets here also in this link.

You can also enjoy previous installments of the franchise.Jurassic Parkon the following platforms.

1 – Jurassic Park (1993)

United States: HBO Max

Latin America: HBO Max and Paramount Plus

Spain: Movistar Play

2. The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)

United States: HBO Max

Latin America: HBO Max, Paramount Plus, Star Plus

Spain: Movistar Play

3 – Jurassic Park III (2001)

United States: HBO Max

Latin America: Movistar Play, Apple iTunes, Google Play (rental)

Spain: Movistar Play

4. Jurassic World (2015)

United States: HBO Max

Latin America: HBO Max

Spain: Movistar Play

5. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018)

United States: Spectrum TV

Latin America: Movistar Play, Apple iTunes, Google Play (rental)

Spain: Netflix and Movistar Play