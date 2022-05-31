Runs for 2 hours and breaks it on Netflix: The movie is based on true events

18 hours ago Cynthia Porter


This production was recently added to the catalog and in just a matter of hours it became the most chosen by users.


Netflix It continues to add its products to its catalog that get people talking fast, as is the case with Battle of Kamdishan American film based on true events that is the most watched in Argentina and promises to continue to lead the rankings.

Runs 2 hours and breaks it on Netflix: The drama and action movie that’s all the rage

This new Netflix production has been added to its catalog and it’s getting people talking. It was first shown in 2020, but was recently added to the platform and since then it has not ceased to attract the audience and is already the most watched in Argentina.

Battle of Kamdish is an American movie directed by Rod Lowery and lasts two hours.. It is inspired by real events as it is based on US combat position Keating which was attacked by Taliban fighters. The movie tells a story 53 US soldiers fought in northeastern Afghanistan during Operation Enduring Freedom.

Battle of Kamdish

The Battle of Kamdesh, the last rage on Netflix, summary

“During the Battle of Kamdesh, a small group of American soldiers at a remote base in Afghanistan must defend themselves against a brutal attack by Taliban fighters.”reads the review provided by the platform.

Cast of the Battle of Kamdish, a sensation in the film

  • Scott Eastwood
  • Caleb Landry Jones
  • Orlando Bloom
  • Jack Casey
  • Cory Harderect
  • Milo Gibson
  • Jacob Scipio
  • Taylor John Smith
  • Jonathan Younger
  • Alexander Arnold

Don’t miss anything

Receive the latest TV news and more!

Suspension

It might interest you

More Stories

It’s the most watched movie on Netflix and runs for 2 hours

2 hours ago Cynthia Porter

The can’t-miss movie on Netflix is ​​all the rage and it’s on its way to surpassing Stranger Things

1 day ago Cynthia Porter

Julia Roberts and a curious description of her new movie: “It would definitely be terrible.”

1 day ago Cynthia Porter

In El Hormiguero, Esmeralda Pimentel reveals the consequences she suffered after cutting her hair

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

UK wants to extradite Kevin Spacey

3 days ago Cynthia Porter

You will be able to continue sharing your Netflix account in the short term | entertainment

4 days ago Cynthia Porter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

It’s the most watched movie on Netflix and runs for 2 hours

2 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Aguila will test reinforcements against DC United

2 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Priest meditating on hell and exoplanet 55 Cancri e

2 hours ago Leo Adkins

US plays down AMLO’s presence at Summit of the Americas

2 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Byron Castillo was able to travel to the United States to be with his national team after leaving the car as a guarantee of his return

2 hours ago Leland Griffith