The can’t-miss movie on Netflix is ​​all the rage and it’s on its way to surpassing Stranger Things

6 hours ago Cynthia Porter



Find out which movie is headed to Netflix Argentina despite not having its premiere and is on its way to bypassing Stranger Things.



Battle of Kamdish It’s on netflixIt was first shown in 2020 and is the third most watched in Argentina, after Entrevías and Stranger Things. The direction of the same was responsible for Rod Lori and lasts two hours.

The Outpost is a movie based on the Battle of Kamdesh, in which Taliban fighters attacked the US Keating position. The film tells the story of 53 American soldiers who fought… In northeastern Afghanistan during Operation Enduring Freedom

Battle of Kamdish

Summary of the Battle of Kamdesh

During the Battle of Kamdesh, a small group of American soldiers at a remote base in Afghanistan must defend themselves against a brutal attack by Taliban fighters.

Kamdesh Battle Task Force

  • Scott Eastwood
  • Caleb Landry Jones
  • Orlando Bloom
  • Jack Casey
  • Cory Harderect
  • Milo Gibson
  • Jacob Scipio
  • Taylor John Smith
  • Jonathan Younger
  • Alexander Arnold

Television

