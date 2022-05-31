general interest Television









Find out which movie is headed to Netflix Argentina despite not having its premiere and is on its way to bypassing Stranger Things.







05/31/2022 08:10 AM



Netflix Constantly update your bulletin board. Despite this, some of the films released a while ago were among the most watched, as with this production released in 2020 and the third in Argentina. it’s about Battle of Kamdish. I know the plot.

The can’t-miss movie on Netflix is ​​all the rage and it’s on its way to surpassing Stranger Things

Battle of Kamdish It’s on netflixIt was first shown in 2020 and is the third most watched in Argentina, after Entrevías and Stranger Things. The direction of the same was responsible for Rod Lori and lasts two hours.

The Outpost is a movie based on the Battle of Kamdesh, in which Taliban fighters attacked the US Keating position. The film tells the story of 53 American soldiers who fought… In northeastern Afghanistan during Operation Enduring Freedom

Summary of the Battle of Kamdesh

During the Battle of Kamdesh, a small group of American soldiers at a remote base in Afghanistan must defend themselves against a brutal attack by Taliban fighters.

Kamdesh Battle Task Force

Scott Eastwood

Caleb Landry Jones

Orlando Bloom

Jack Casey

Cory Harderect

Milo Gibson

Jacob Scipio

Taylor John Smith

Jonathan Younger

Alexander Arnold

