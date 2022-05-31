Julia Roberts and a curious description of her new movie: “It would definitely be terrible.”

Vianny Le Cair

Nobody doubts the ability to hold Julie Roberts The actress does not lose her health and maintains her position as one of the most popular and prestige stars in Hollywood. For this reason, she returns to the big screen, in a romantic comedy framework and accompanied by someone else George ClooneyIt is one of the most anticipated projects. However, in a recent interview, Roberts referred to this movie in a very special way. “Maybe it’s shocking, because it has so much potential to be great,” he said.

George Clooney and Julia Roberts will be working together again.

George Clooney and Julia Roberts will be working together again.

During his time in Cannes, In which the award was presented to a young filmmaker, named Trophée Chopard, Julia Roberts took a few minutes to promote the film Heaven ticket. Referring to this project, the actress had a curious adjective to refer to. And during a conversation with Variety, the hero of the story Pretty woman He commented, “George plays my ex-husband. I think it’s very funny. But the movie would definitely be horrible, because it has so much potential to be awesome, so it’s going to ruin itself. I think that should be the movie’s motto: Absolutely that’s horrible. I’m glad Very much because my publicist is on a plane right now.”

For Roberts, working with Clooney again was one of the things she was most excited about. Heaven ticket. Both starred in the epic big deception It showed tremendous chemistry on the screen. On a note, Roberts spoke about the importance of his partner’s outlook, upon accepting this new job: “The truth is, George felt like everything was just working for me. And somehow, we were ready to do it, and that’s where we set sail.”

on the other side, Heaven ticket It marks Julia’s return to romantic comedies, a genre she has been a reference for for several years, in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Then the actress began appearing in feature films closer to drama, which gave rise to a rumor that she did not want to do more comedy. But on a recent note, Roberts stressed that this never happened, explaining the simple reason he shy away from the genre: “If I thought something was really good, I would. But he also adds that I have three children going through adolescence. I only ask myself if the scenario they give me is good, but also should I combine it with my husband’s work schedule and the boys’ summer vacations.

With a US release date of October of this year, Heaven ticket It tells the story of a teenage girl who, during a tourist trip to Bali, decides to marry a young man she meets there. Her father and mother, who have been divorced for years, decided to join forces and travel to that place to ask their daughter to reconsider and resume her studies. Of course, over the course of the story, adults may reconnect with a romantic bond they thought was lost. Besides Roberts and Clooney, they will be too Billie Lourd, Lucas Bravo, Kaitlyn Dever s Amanda Odempsey.