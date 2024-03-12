Jamie Dimon – financier

Mia Thompson March 12, 2024 0
Jamie Dimon – financier

Jamie Dimon said that he does not rule out the possibility of a possible recession in the United States, but that Federal Reserve You should wait before lowering the interest rate.

“The world is expecting a soft landing, perhaps 70-80 percent,” the JPMorgan Chase chief executive said in a video link at the Australian Financial Audit Business Summit in Sydney on Tuesday, March 12 (local time).

“I think the chance of a soft landing in the next year or two is half. The worst-case scenario is stagflation,” he added.

Dimon pointed out that economic indicators are distorted Covid-19 pandemic He takes it with a “grain of salt,” saying the Fed should wait for more clarity before cutting interest rates.

“They can always do that Cuts quickly and large. “Their credibility is at stake a little bit here,” he added. “Unemployment in the United States is very low right now, and wages continue to rise.”

Dimon noted that although the US economy is “fairly buoyant” at the moment,… The risk of recession remains.

These comments come in a slightly less optimistic tone from one of the world's top bankers. Dimon made headlines for warning in 2022 that a “hurricane” was about to hit the US economy.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell suggested last week that the central bank is approaching the confidence it needs to start cutting interest rates.

“Hopefully we will have more confidence that inflation is moving sustainably at 2 percent,” Powell said last Thursday while answering questions from the Senate Banking Committee. “When we have this confidence – and we are not far from it – it will be appropriate to start reducing the level of restrictions.”

More Stories

Achieving 20 million vaccinations annually

Achieving 20 million vaccinations annually

Mia Thompson March 10, 2024 0
The growth of Ugandan women in business remains a challenge

The growth of Ugandan women in business remains a challenge

Mia Thompson March 10, 2024 0
Summary of Joe Biden's 2024 State of the Union address

Summary of Joe Biden's 2024 State of the Union address

Mia Thompson March 9, 2024 0
La Jornada – U.S. merchandise orders fell 3.6% in January

La Jornada – U.S. merchandise orders fell 3.6% in January

Mia Thompson March 8, 2024 0
Venezuela and Bolivia re-strengthen bilateral relations

Venezuela and Bolivia re-strengthen bilateral relations

Mia Thompson March 7, 2024 0
Maria Galán, the “good girl” who gave up the comfort of Madrid to raise her 32 “children” in Uganda

Maria Galán, the “good girl” who gave up the comfort of Madrid to raise her 32 “children” in Uganda

Mia Thompson March 5, 2024 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Jamie Dimon – financier

Jamie Dimon – financier

Mia Thompson March 12, 2024 0
“He is leaving because of this mistake” – El Financiero

“He is leaving because of this mistake” – El Financiero

Cedric Manwaring March 11, 2024 0
Millionaire grandfather bequeaths 900 pesos to his granddaughters

Millionaire grandfather bequeaths 900 pesos to his granddaughters

Cedric Manwaring March 10, 2024 0
Achieving 20 million vaccinations annually

Achieving 20 million vaccinations annually

Mia Thompson March 10, 2024 0
The growth of Ugandan women in business remains a challenge

The growth of Ugandan women in business remains a challenge

Mia Thompson March 10, 2024 0