Janet Yellen calls for easing of US trade sanctions on China

7 hours ago Mia Thompson

Reuters reported on Tuesday that President Biden will have to resolve a simmering debate among his advisers over whether to cut tariffs as his administration tries to combat high inflation, citing sources familiar with the talks.

While Yellen called for some tariffs to be removed, sources said US Trade Representative Catherine Tay would prefer to keep them in order to develop a more strategic trade agenda that protects US jobs and China’s behavior in global markets. This approach can even include new strategic fees.

Many of the goods subject to punitive tariffs of up to 25% have little to do with the Trump administration’s Section 301 investigation goals into China’s misappropriation of technology and intellectual property.

Tariffs on consumer goods, from bicycles to clothing, were imposed after China hit back on Trump’s initial rounds of tariffs.

Some economists, both inside and outside the administration, along with many business groups, have called for lower tariffs on China as a way to help control high inflation caused by COVID-19 supply chain disruptions, robust recovery and spikes in food and energy prices due to the invasion of Russia. for Ukraine.

Yellen said interest rate cuts could help ease inflation, although they likely wouldn’t be a “game-changing factor.” “So I see a case not just for inflation, but because there will be benefits for consumers and businesses … to cut some of it. But we’re having these discussions.”

However, he said he respected the opinions he had heard in tariff policy discussions.

“There are a variety of legitimate concerns,” he said. “And we haven’t found a solution yet: we’ve come to an agreement on where the tariffs will be.”

More Stories

The Fed’s decision presents an additional challenge for Bankeko

15 hours ago Mia Thompson

The Shanghai shutdown threatens to disrupt the global economy

23 hours ago Mia Thompson

This Illinois company was sold for $3 billion, but hundreds of employees profited from it. Some will get $800,000. – Chicago Tribune

2 days ago Mia Thompson

La Jornada – The United States, rulers’ paradise for hiding their wealth, reveals a report

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Representatives from 44 countries meet in San Salvador to discuss financial inclusion

2 days ago Mia Thompson

The Canary Islands is the only community without taxes on feminine hygiene products

3 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Janet Yellen calls for easing of US trade sanctions on China

7 hours ago Mia Thompson

Johnny Depp is unknown! This is his first new movie in Colombia

7 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Juan Sebastián Muñoz: PGA Golf Tournament Preview – Other Sports – Sports

7 hours ago Sharon Hanson

This Xiaomi costs only 90 euros and is a great buy

7 hours ago Leo Adkins

Mexico’s shadow on top of the Americas remains after meeting with the United States

7 hours ago Cedric Manwaring