Japan benefits from Russia in trade

2 hours ago Mia Thompson

Japan has already imposed sanctions on exports of chips and high-tech equipment from Russia, as well as dozens of representatives of Russia and Belarus, businessmen and banks, and froze their assets.

More penalties

Kishida noted that Tokyo will also tighten sanctions by extending the asset freeze against the Russian elite and banning imports of some products from the country.

Kishida stated that the Asian country will also coordinate with other G7 countries to prevent Russia from resorting to loans from the International Monetary Fund and other global banks,

“The Russian invasion of Ukraine is a historic atrocity,” Kishida told a news conference. “We are taking the necessary steps, including sanctions, to put more pressure on Russia,” he added.

These moves are in line with the announcement by the United States and its allies, on Friday, to escalate economic pressure on Russia, in reference to a fourth set of sanctions against the country due to its invasion on February 24.

Japan’s prime minister said Russia is describing its action in Ukraine as a “special operation” to disarm and “discredit” its neighbor.

