Jatinara?? Art, Science and Religion, Vittorio Sagarbi is a guest of the Brotherhood of Santa Marta

a Brotherhood of Santa Marta Gatinera Organize an event where we talk about art, science and religion. Wednesday August 11th at 9:00 pm Na Dimora del Barone na Gattinara Barone – corso Valsesia 238 – Gattinara y terá o crítico como convidado Little Vittorio.

At night, the book shows:Good and Evil between God, Art and Science??, written by Little Vittorio with the teacher

Giulio Giorello He passed away last June at the age of 75. Criticism with the journalist Variety JuliaThe medium will speak about the mystery of God in an emotional debate between art, science and philosophy.

Famous personalities from the region and the ecclesiastical world will also participate in the discussion.

During the night, a fundraising campaign will be launched to support the restoration and rehabilitation of the building next to the Church of Santa Marta de Jatinera, which in past centuries was the seat of the brotherhood.

The event will be broadcast On the Irmandade Santa Marta page and on Radio Cidade para Você.

So the night is limited Reservation requiredAt: 3481822246.

As required by law, only individuals can participate. Equipped with Greenway.

