Jerry Seinfeld Joins Netflix Comedy Melissa McCarthy & Hugh Grant

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

Filled with the most varied flavour, a cookie is one of America’s favorite foods. It’s called Pop-Tarts, and it usually accompanies breakfast and hides its origin A feud between Post and Kellogg that Jerry Seinfeld finds attractive enough to develop comedy.

titled Unfrozen: A Pop-Tart Storyand co-produced with Netflix, the project serves as the first feature film as a director for the interpreter, who has been away from cinema since the animation. The Bee Movie: The Story of a Bee (2007).

The tape this Wednesday confirmed the list of its heroes: Melissa McCarthy, Jim Gaffigan, Amy Schumer, Hugh Grant and James Marsden. Although it is currently unknown what roles each one will play, there is a synopsis that gives the first spotlights on the scope of the plot set in Michigan in 1963 and written by Seinfeld with Spike Firestein, Andy Rubin and Barry Marder.

Kellogg’s and Post, archrivals of cereals, are vying to make a cake that will change the face of breakfast forever. A story of ambition, betrayal, drunkenness and threatened milk‘, he points out.

Filming is expected to begin this year, so a potential premiere won’t arrive before 2023. In any case, it will launch on Netflix, a platform that the comedian has just collaborated with on two specials: Jerry Before Seinfeld (2017) and Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill (2020).

