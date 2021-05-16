Joe Biden has canceled Project Garden of American Heroes

AP

Washington, DC / 15.05.2021 17:50:40

US President Joe Biden has ended the “National Park of American Heroes” planned by his predecessor, former President Donald Trump, and revoked executive orders targeting policies to restrict social media companies and advocate for foreign aid.

In an executive order of his own, Biden canceled the task force Trump set up to create the new memorial, which the former president had proposed last year.

The group was to display sculptures of dozens of American historical figures, including presidents, athletes, and pop culture icons, portrayed by Trump as “a vast outdoor garden with statues of the greatest Americans who have ever lived.”

Trump personally selected the list of those to be included: Davy Crockett, Billy Graham, Whitney Houston, Harriet Tubman and Antonin Scalia, Among other things, but no site has been selected and the park has not been funded by Congress.

Biden’s order also revoked Trump’s May 2020 mandate that he called for Department of Justice and Federal Trade Commission To investigate social media companies for tagging or deleting entire posts or accounts in what Trump claimed was a restriction on freedom of expression.

This came before Trump removed himself from platforms like Twitter and Facebook after the January 6 mutiny on Capitol Hill.

The president also ended Trump’s December 2020 order to mark all US foreign aid with “one slogan that embodies the values ​​and generosity of the American people.”

Trump’s June 2020 order requiring the federal government to “prosecute to the maximum extent permitted by federal law” for acts of vandalism and statue destruction on federal property has also been revoked. This order came in response to the defacing of statues, especially those that honor the Confederacy, during the nationwide protests against racial injustice after the assassination George Floyd While in police custody.

Biden also referred to Trump’s announcement requiring immigrants to show that they will include some health insurance plans within 30 days of entering the United States or to demonstrate their ability to cover medical costs.

“My administration is committed to expanding access to quality, affordable health care,” Biden said in rescinding this announcement. “We can achieve this goal, however, without preventing the entry of non-citizens who legally seek to immigrate to this country but who lack substantial financial resources or have not purchased health insurance coverage from a restricted list of eligible plans.”

