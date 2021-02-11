Joe Biden imposes sanctions on Burmese military over the coup

1 hour ago Cedric Manwaring

United State /

The United States government today announced this Imposing sanctions on Burma (Myanmar) After that country’s armed forces took power more than a week ago through a coup and arrested several political figures, including de facto ruler Aung San Suu Kyi.

It was President Joe Biden who announced that he had issued an executive order preventing Burmese generals from accessing $ 1 billion in assets in the United States, a penalty that, according to the president himself, could be in others.

The US president said: “The armed forces must give up the power they have taken and respect the will of the Burmese people.”

The military government of the Asian nation changed the name of the state in 1989, from Burma to the “Union of Myanmar,” a fact that not all residents of that nation agree with.

Biden said the sanctions had frozen the accounts of military leaders in Burma, but that It will not affect the provision of aid to health programsCivil society and other areas for the benefit of the people. He added that his administration will set specific targets for the sanctions in the coming days.

Burmese are making themselves heard Before the watchful eye of the world (…) “We are ready to take additional measures and will continue to cooperate with our international partners to urge other countries to join us in these efforts,” he added.

Before Biden’s words, mass protests erupted again in the streets of Burma against the coup, even after the security forces intensified their repressive measures and raided the headquarters of Suu Kyi’s party.

It remains to be seen whether the White House sanctions will affect the Burmese military system, many of whose military is already subject to sanctions for attacks on the Rohingya Muslim community.

Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, a supporter of Suu Kyi, said he appreciated Biden’s policy of “seeking help from Congress to take swift and practical steps to restore democracy in Burma.”

“I hope all countries that respect democracy and the rule of law will join the United States in imposing sanctions on the junta,” the senator said.

Umzi

More Stories

They saved the Cubans who were lost on the island for 33 days; They survived by eating coconuts and mice

9 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Earthquake shakes New Caledonia; There is a risk of a tsunami

17 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Video: Koala causes a car accident on the Australian highway and turns into a virus

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

US Senate Announces Constitutional Impeachment Trial of Donald Trump

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

In Colombia, a 14-year-old girl confronts thieves with a machete

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

The cat rings his doorbell and the video spreads quickly

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

A Catholic devout was killed in Uganda

4 mins ago Leland Griffith

Uganda: Uganda announced a “complete” restoration of the Internet and says it has blocked it for “security” reasons before the elections

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

Take a look at the January Disney Plus premieres

1 hour ago Cynthia Porter

Six institutional schools participated in the founding match

1 hour ago Sharon Hanson

Joe Biden imposes sanctions on Burmese military over the coup

1 hour ago Cedric Manwaring