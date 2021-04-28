Jose Mojica. Urgent operation for the former president of Uruguay

France Press agency

Montevideo / 27.04.2021 17:51:46

The former president of Uruguay, Jose Mujica, has been urgently hospitalized Today, you’ll undergo surgery to remove a fish bone stuck in your esophagusSources from the hospital he was admitted to told AFP.

A medical source from Kasmo, the private clinic he arrived at this afternoon, confirmed, “The intervention was carried out at 9 pm.”

The former president’s personal physician, Raquel Bannon, confirmed this to local media It’s a “simple procedure”.

“It’s a simple thing and he will come home tomorrow,” Bannon told El Pais newspaper.

According to various media, doctors first tried to remove the spine without anesthesia, with an outpatient procedure, however Faced with the impossibility of achieving this, they chose surgical intervention.

Close Baby Mojica, 85 years old, I confirm he’s in good spirits.

Mujica, one of the main commanders of the left-wing Amplio Front (FA) and Who became president in 2010 as one of the most popular politicians Meanwhile, Uruguay had resisted further due to its guerrilla past, and had enormous international expectations.

His style away from protocols and his rhetoric on global platforms, which focused on extraordinary human values ​​in political language, made him a much sought-after figure by the global media.

In October 2020, he left his seat in the Senate, however He stressed that this does not mean abandoning the policy But it is “first grade”.

He said at the time, “I am grateful, and I have many memories and deep nostalgia. The epidemic threw me away.”

AESC