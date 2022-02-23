Joshua Cheptegei takes revenge and wins gold in the men’s 5000m

Ugandan Joshua Cheptegei had just won a silver medal in the 10,000m. Now, take his revenge and manage to win the 5000m final in this Olympic Games in great definition.

The Athletics in the world He continues with his definitions and this time it was his turn men’s 5000 meters. Joshua CheptigeDespite losing the 10,000m final, he started out as a candidate for this test and this time he did not disappoint. He crossed the finish line first and won a new gold medal for Uganda at the Tokyo Olympics.

Cheptegei did not perform well in the 10,000m, despite winning the silver medal. Gold went to the Abyssinian Salmon BarigaWho did not participate in the men’s 5,000m competition. Thus, the Ugandan again started as the preferred candidate and this time achieved the expected result: Victory and gold medal.

Joshua Cheptegei wins the men’s 5000m final in one time 12 minutes 58 seconds and 15 hundredthsoutperforming its big competitor in this definition by 46 percent Mohamed AhmedWho got the silver? The platform was completed by the nationalized American Paul Chelemowho surpassed the Kenyan by a few thousand Nicholas Kipcurer Kimeli.

Meanwhile, the Spanish national team was another favorite to win Mohamed Kater, but fell behind in the last part and ended up in eighth place, receiving the Olympic diploma. Meanwhile, the only Latin American citizen in this test was a Guatemalan Louis GrijalvaWhich ranked twelfth and set a national record.

It is Uganda’s second gold medal in this Olympic Games. The former also came from the athletics team with a win Biruth Shimotai In the 3000m final with hurdles. It is Cheptegei’s second medal after silver in the 10K.