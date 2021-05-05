Journeys to the Apocalypse: Places to Rediscover Your Relationship with Nature

In Gentleman’s May issue, we present a selection of possibilities to broaden horizons into spaces where time appears to be constant. Destinations exploring the environment and sustainable tourism, from the Perito Moreno Glacier in southern Argentina to the temperate beaches of Bora Bora, we choose the earthly paradise worth getting lost in this summer.

Huts on the beach of Bora Bora in French Polynesia.

Polynesia

Luxury, calm and sensuality. Baudelaire poems, Gauguin’s paintings, or the movie On board rebellion They are responsible for the mythical aura that surrounds the islands of French Polynesia. However, on this occasion too, reality trumps imagination: everything is exceptional between Tahiti, Bora Bora, Titarua and Rangiroa, an archipelago of warm and crystalline waters, with every shade of blue imaginable. Let yourself be calm on the sea, snorkel among the coral reefs, or even watch the feasts organized by fishermen for sharks.

Nyungwe National Park, Rwanda.

Uganda and Rwanda

From Uganda and Rwanda he does not return as he came: the tourist’s spirit fluctuates as he explores the depths of his human nature when he finds himself in front of the enormous mountain gorillas that live there. The expression of happiness and pain on her face, the tenderness of the mother and her way of using tools make us think, unfailingly, that they are not animals in their depths, but something much closer to us. Magic, a leap back toward the origin of the species. Gorillas are not easy to see, especially for those who are impatient, noisy, or inexperienced who have forgotten their binoculars in their hotel rooms, or are unwilling to hike the steep, unpaved roads. Nowhere else on this planet is there such a variety of apes, gorillas, and chimpanzees as in this African region.

The symbolic Perito Moreno Glacier in Argentina.

Patagonia

A land of ice and storm, Patagonia is the southernmost part of the inhabited planet or rather the end of the world where danger meets poetry. If you don’t believe it, read Bruce Chatwin and Luis Sepúlveda or, better yet, find out with your own eyes. Of course, it’s a demanding journey: without physical resistance, appropriate clothing, or the spirit of adapting to the environment, the experience can go wrong. Those who venture to discover this area can’t turn around before reaching Cape Horn National Park, the place where land gives way to the wild confrontation of the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans. Weather conditions allow, you can also visit the magnificent Tierra del Fuego glaciers.

Photo of Julia Pfeiffer Burns National Park, Mexico.

Baja California

To the west of Mexico, a strip of 1,200 km of land separates it from the continent by a gulf called the Sea of ​​Cortez. The harsh nature has transformed Baja California into a sparsely populated region whose image indicates what the Earth should have been like at the dawn of mankind. On the one hand, the visitor finds a semi desert where a giant cactus lives among the sparse vegetation. But looking at the continent, the endless stretch of inhabited sea is a wonderful place where hotels are Boutiques They provide the perfect shelter.

The Red Monolithic Rock Ayers Rock, Australia.

Australia

Exploring the largest island in the world takes time and a plan to prioritize the places that interest us the most, because covering them all is impossible. Many choose to fly over 2,600 kilometers of the Great Barrier Reef off the coast of Queensland, and then stay one night on one of the 900 islands dotted around that paradise area. Also popular is Uluru (known as Ayers Rock), a huge block of sandstone located in the heart of the arid red center of the Northern Territory, a UNESCO heritage site that more than 100,000 people climb each year. The indigenous people consider it a sacred place and are opposed to tourism in it. Ananga Tours, a company owned by indigenous people, organizes tours and excursions in the area.

The fortified city of Khiva.

Uzbekistan

Only by name is it worth a visit; For what it invokes, for its history. We are talking about Samarkand, the queen of the traveler’s imagination, synonymous with caravans, spices and adventure. It was a staple for the Silk Road merchants, who built with their memories and stories a collective legend that persists today. In the current hilltop bazaar, the spirit of the city that appeared before Marco Polo’s eyes continues to float. Less well known, but also indispensable for understanding the Silk Road, Bukhara, its historical center is an inexhaustible streak of brilliant colors.

View of the Okawanjo Delta area.

Botswana

Few countries can compete with Botswana in terms of animal diversity and stunning beauty. The Okawanjo Delta is one of the most special places on the continent, if not the world, because the river flows into the desert and there it expands and forms a massive wetland where buffalo, elephants, lions, monkeys and an incredible number of birds are all together, as if it were a new Garden of Eden. This paradise is perfectly equipped to organize your mobile safari with all amenities.