My companion, one of the most famous gorillas in Uganda, was killed by poachers

My companion, one of the most famous mountain gorillas in Uganda, Killed by Hunters in Bwindi Park, In the southwest of the country. This species is at risk of extinction and there are only a thousand specimens left in Uganda. (Read: A third of insects may be at risk of extinction, according to a study)

An autopsy revealed that my 25-year-old companion, Killed with a sharp object Which penetrated the upper left part of her abdomen until it reached its organs. He was the leader of a group of 17 mountain gorillas that were used to communicate with people.

Environmental authorities in this country reported that cFour suspicious people, Those who visited Bwindi Park, were arrested. They face a life sentence or a $ 5.4 million fine if found guilty of killing a specimen of a species that has been declared endangered.

One of the captives He also had Potamokeru meat (A type of wild boar) and various hunting weapons, according to the authorities. After his arrest, he confessed to killing my companion, but explained that it was in self-defense after he tried to attack him and his three other companions.

Almost half of the remaining mountain gorillas on the planet live in Bwindi Forest, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, according to figures from the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). In Uganda, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda It is estimated that there are about 1004 specimens of this type.

In 2018, mountain gorillas were removed from the endangered species list by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, after it was found that the number of copies had increased. However, recently, the International Union for Conservation of Nature has classified it as endangered.