Kamala Harris will go to COP28 instead of Biden: White House

the White House Reported this Wednesday that the Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harriswill travel to Dubai To the United Nations climate change summit Conference of the Parties 28This announcement came after the criticism that the American President received due to his absence. Joe Biden.

The White House announced in a statement Harris will be in Dubai on December 1 and 2 to participate in COP28 and advance “US climate goals and contribute to a strong outcome” during the summit.

Moreover, in another statement, Dr White House A phone call on Wednesday between Biden and his counterpart reported… The United Arab Emirates (The United Arab Emirates), Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

In that call, Biden told Mohammed bin Zayed, known as MBZ, that Harris would lead the US delegation and would be responsible for highlighting US “global leadership” on climate issues, while helping to promote “greater global ambition” at the event. .

The White House explained that the US delegation also includes Special Envoy for Climate Change John Kerry.

Biden, who has made combating climate change one of the main pillars of his national and international policy, participated in the two previous summits organized by the United Nations, COP27 in Egypt and COP26 in the United Kingdom.

The White House did not provide any explanation as to why Biden was not present on this occasion, and some environmental groups criticized that decision, considering it a missed opportunity to put the climate crisis at the top of the international agenda.

The COP28 summit begins on Thursday in Dubai and ends on December 12.