Ken Salazar meets the leaders of the electricity sector – Noticieros Televisa

United States Ambassador to Mexico, Ken SalazarOn Friday, November 5, 2021, he met with some leaders of the electricity sector, as he himself reported via his Twitter account.

By means of a photograph, the ambassador gave a toast to their meeting.

“Many companies in the United States and Mexico are bringing clean, reliable, and affordable energy to Mexico. Leaders in the energy sector have told me firsthand about their ongoing work toward this goal.

He also reported that he held a meeting with the leaders of the financial sector.

“Today I spoke with financial sector leaders about their contributions to the economy and trade between Mexico and the United States,” he posted.

The Minister of Foreign Relations, Marcelo Ebrard, spoke about the statements of the US ambassador to Mexico, Ken Salazar, about the concern of his country’s sectors about the content of electricity reform. He said it’s important to know what it really is.

“There is a dialogue with Ambassador Ken Salazar, because what we agree on is that before the creation of a position, and that it does not contain information from the Government of Mexico, it is important to listen to what the electricity reform is and what is not because he has said a lot, there was a first session, and there will be other sessions, so that the purpose of those meetings is, in the first place, to be clear about what the reform is and what is not, and secondly, to hear the proposals that the companies are of North American origin, said Marcelo Ebrard, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, To find out which of these methods is acceptable, reasonable, unfounded or otherwise has a solution.”

The minister spoke out about these issues after he led a law to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the Ministry of Foreign Relations and recognition of the Mexican Foreign Service.

He said everything was ready to reopen the US-Mexico border on November 8. The Chancellery will be attentive and publish information that will help travelers.

He also spoke about the visit of the President of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, to the United Nations on November 9.

