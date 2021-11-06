Young people walk out of COP26 because it’s a ‘failure’

23 mins ago Mia Thompson

This Friday, during the sixth day of COP26, thousands of young people from various environmental movements took to the streets of Glasgow in a march organized by Friday For Future to demand “climate and racial justice” from world leaders assembled at the Environmental Conference. ..

The protesters consider that the measures that have been agreed upon so far are empty promises that require strong pressure from citizens to translate them into actions.

“It’s no secret that COP26 failed,” said Greta Thunberg, the young activist who led the march. Thunberg also described the summit as “a public relations event where leaders give beautiful speeches and announce generous engagements.”

In her speech at the end of the rally, Greta told world leaders that young people did not want “gap commitments” that “disregard historical emissions and climate justice.”

On Thursday, the day before the march, Greta Thunberg said via Twitter that “COP26 has been chosen as COP26’s Most Distinguished. This is no longer a climate conference. It is a festival to wash the green image of the North of the world. A two-week celebration of business as usual blah blah blah blah.”

“Demonstrations like this put pressure on those in power,” said Vanessa Nakate, a young activist from Uganda.

Glasgow City Council has reported that another rally is expected tomorrow with an estimated participation of at least 8,000 people, so widespread road closures are being considered. Although the local authorities indicated that they would ensure respect for the right to protest.

