Kevin Spacey to star in his first big movie after sexual assault scandal

This content was published on May 12, 2022 – 00:13

Los Angeles (USA), May 11 (EFE). Kevin Spacey will star in “1242 – Gateway to the West,” his first major production since 2017, when the actor was accused and sued multiple times for sexual assault.

Specialized Hollywood media reported that the two Oscar-winners will direct this historical drama in an international co-production with capitals from the United Kingdom, Hungary and Mongolia.

This film tells the story of Batu Khan, grandson of Genghis Khan and one of the military leaders of the Mughal Empire, who is entrusted with the responsibility of conquering Europe but ends up in failure.

On this occasion, Spacey will be teaming up with actors such as Eric Roberts, Christopher Lambert, Terence Stamp, Jeremy Newmark and Genevieve Florence.

Filming is expected to begin in October this year, under the direction of Hungarian director Peter Sons, with a screenplay by Aaron Horvath and Joan Lin, and Bill Chamberlain and Cornel Sibos as lead producers.

Ever since the protagonist of “House of Cards” or “American Beauty” was accused of sexual misconduct in 2017, he has showered himself shyly on the big screen as part of the cast of “L’uomo Che Disegno Dio” (2021), a film directed by Franco Nero And without commercial distribution in Hollywood.

Spacey’s film career was torpedoed after a number of young people sued him for allegedly sexually abusing them at the London Old Vic Theater between 1995 and 2013.

Additionally, in 2020, he was denounced by an unknown man in New York claiming that the film’s producer would have acted the same way on him during the 1980s, when the plaintiff was 14 years old.

Spacey’s last major billboard appearance was Billionaire Boys Club (2018), directed by James Cox, which was already relegated to a box office failure due to American translator scandals. EFE

gac / er / ics

EFE 2022. Redistribution and redistribution of all or part of the contents of the Efe Services, without the prior and express consent of Agencia EFE SA, is expressly prohibited.